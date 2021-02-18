Global Infant Formula Foods Salesylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Infant Formula Foods SalesBy Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report studies the Infant Formula Foods market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Infant Formula Foods market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global revenue of Infant Formula Foods was valued at 63185.14 million USD in 2017, and the global revenue of Infant Formula Foods is forecast to reach 62707.65 million USD by the end of 2025. Global production value of Infant Formula Foods was valued at 31892.36 million USD in 2017, and the global production value of Infant Formula Foods is forecast to reach 31692.94 million USD by the end of 2025.

Asia is the largest consumption region of Infant Formula Foods, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2017, especially China, the growth rate is significantly more than the world in recent years, with a consumption market share nearly 30.57% in 2017. And the price is the highest in the world. Nearly half of the market relied on the import of milk powder. However, in order to protect the local dairy industry development, China promulgated a series of policies to protect policy in recent years, such as the number of registered trademarks. Therefore, if foreign brands want to enter the market China, it must pay attention to the market policy of China. The second place is Europe; following Asia with the consumption market share 22.23% in 2017.

The major players in global Infant Formula Foods market include

Danone

Abbott

Nestle

Mead Johnson Nutrition

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Yili

Biostime

Hipp Holding AG

Perrigo

Beingmate

Synutra

Fonterra

Wonderson

Meiji

Bellamy

Feihe

Yashili

Brightdairy

Arla

DGC

Wissun

Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd.

Westland Milk Products

Pinnacle

Holle baby food GmbH

