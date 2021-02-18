Global ERP Software Market research Report 2026

Market Highlights

Global ERP Software Market generated a revenue of USD 38,228.3 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 66,389.7 Million by 2026, growing at an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. MRFR findings states that the global ERP market can surge at USD 49.03 Bn by 2023. The notable presence of some reputed ERP software developers can result in the expansion of the ERP software market. In North America, the expansion of the technical base can boost the expansion of the ERP software in the region.

The increased adoption of ERP software by numerous enterprises to improve operational threshold, productivity, and transparency can support the expansion of ERP software market through the assessment period. The cloud-based deployment model utility is increasing across different sectors, thus improving the deployment of ERP software. ERP software is providing a different base to remodel business, which is likely to prompt the expansion of the market. On the downside, the easy availability of open source platforms can restrain the market expansion.

The existence of numerous growth prospects and rise in the cloud ERP software adoption can prompt flexibility of businesses. This is expected to encourage the expansion of the ERP software market. The growing efficacy of ERP software to enhance resource management and improve integration potential of different organizations add leverage to the expansion of the ERP software market. The rise in the need to implementation ERP software to rise operational ability of an organization can add impetus to the market growth.

Segmentation:

The global ERP software market share has been segmented based on deployment, function, vertical, organization size, and region.

By deployment, the ERP software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premises segment accounted for the larger market share of 50.4% in 2019, with a market value of USD 18,960.9 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In 2019, the cloud segment was valued at USD 19,267.4 million; it is projected to register the higher CAGR of 10.9%.

By function, the supply chain & product management segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.4% in 2019, with a market value of USD 12,757.0 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The sales & marketing segment was the second-largest market in 2019, valued at USD 10,280.9 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8%. However, the accounting & finance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7%.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into manufacturing, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, aerospace & defence, education, and others. The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share of 22.4% in 2019, with a market value of USD 8,564.3 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The others segment was the second-largest market in 2019, valued at USD 5,854.1 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9%. However, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3%.

Based on organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment accounted for the larger market share of 53.2% in 2019, with a market value of USD 20,323.6 million; it is projected to register the higher CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment was valued at USD 17,904.6 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8%.

Regional Analysis

North America ERP software market can register substantial expansion in the review period. The regional market is poised to attain a high annual income across the assessment period. In North America, the ERP software market is expected to secure a large share of the world market in the forecast period. The US, followed by the rest of North America, the ERP software market can surge at a high pace as well-established ERP software traders dwell in the region. Microsoft Corporation, Epicor, QAD, and Infor are some notable players that can cause the expansion of the market in this region. In Europe, the sudden fall in native applications utility and the rise in the desirability for cloud based applications can support the ERP software market in the region. The lack of technical expertise in the Middle East Asia can cause steady growth of the market.

Key Players

Infor (U.S.), Consona Corporation (U.S.), FIS Global (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sage (U.K), Oracle (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), QAD (U.S.), and Syspro Infotech Pvt Limited (South Africa) are some notable players operating in the ERP software market that are listed by MRFR. MRFR study reveals that these marketers are likely to transform the competitive landscape of the world ERP software market. Detailed analysis of the ERP software market is inked in full cooked MRFR report by our proficient analysts those deployed modern market research methodologies.