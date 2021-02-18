Global Liquid Nitrogen Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2022

ALSO READ :https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1204387/global-social-crm-tools-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024/
The report has been analyzed based on function, production technology, end-use and region. On the basis of function, coolant is expected to witness the highest market share between 2016 to 2022. This is because coolant is widely used in different end-use industry. Based on production technology, cryogenic distillation witnesses the highest market share because it is useful for high purity oxygen, nitrogen and argon for various industries. On the basis of end-use, chemical & pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow at a fastest rate market and dominate the market because of the growth in the pharmaceutical industry.
North America is dominating the Liquid Nitrogen Market.
North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because there is a huge demand of liquid nitrogen in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period due to growing developmental activities and rapid expansion of the economy in Asia-Pacific region. Due to increase in income in this region, the demand for the product is increasing. Also, the growth of Liquid Nitrogen Market will indirectly increase due to increased demand of products like food, aerated beverages and electronics.
Ø Linde Ag
Ø Praxair Inc.
Ø Air Liquide S.A.
Ø Nexair LLC
Ø Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Ø Messer Group
Ø Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Ø Gulf Cryo
Ø Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC.
Ø Southern Industrial Gas Berhad