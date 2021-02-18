Coagulant Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Global Coagulant Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 9,460.4 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.93%.

The Global Coagulant Market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. The protuberant factor favoring the growth of the global market is the increasing demand for chemical treatment of wastewater discharged from various end-use industries. Furthermore, the stringent regulations and standards set by the regulatory bodies and governments across the globe regarding the discharge and disposal of industrial wastewater to combat environmental pollution is expected to boost the growth of the global coagulant market during the review period. Furthermore, factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization along with population growth have increased the pressure of the governments across various countries to invest extensively in the development of water & wastewater treatment plants to meet the growing water demand and put a check on increasing water pollution and the degrading water bodies. These factors are expected to significantly drive the growth of the global coagulant market during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The Global Coagulant Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, End-Use, and Region.

The basis on the type, the global market has been segmented into organic coagulants, inorganic coagulants, and organic & inorganic coagulant blends. In terms of value, the organic segment accounted for about half of the share of the global market in 2018. Polyamine and PolyDADMAC are the most commonly used organic coagulants in the market. The polyamine segment accounted for the largest share of 63.2% of the organic coagulants in 2018. However, the organic & inorganic blends segment is projected to register the highest value CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to increasing use across different end-use segments as it combines the advantages of both organic and inorganic coagulants.

Based on end-use, the global coagulants market has been segmented into water & wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, oil & gas, agriculture, and others. Among these, the water & wastewater treatment segment dominated the global market and was valued at USD 4,224.8 million in 2018. The demand for coagulants in the water & wastewater treatment segment is expected to increase significantly driven by stringent regulations for water treatment across the globe. The paper and pulp industry accounted for the second-largest share of the global coagulant market in 2018.

Regional Analysis

The Global Coagulants Market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

According to MRFR analysis, the Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in 2018 and was valued at USD 1,921.7 million. The region is expected to register healthy growth on the account of increasing investment in the development of wastewater treatment plants, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and rising population in the region. The coagulant markets in Europe and North America are expected to register CAGRs of 5.59% and 5.44%, respectively. The growth of the coagulant markets in Europe and North America are expected to be driven by stringent regulations and increasing environmental concerns owing to rising stress on water resources.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Coagulant Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period to reach USD 9,460.4 million by 2025.

Asia-Pacific and North America regions collectively accounted for a 55% share of the global coagulants market in 2018.

The organic segment dominated the market in 2018 however, the organic & inorganic blends segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By end-use, the water & wastewater treatment segment dominated the global coagulant market in 2018 with a 66.4% value share.

Prominent Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Kemira (Finland), SNF Group (France), Solenis (US), BASF SE (Germany), ChemTreat, Inc. (US), Avista Technologies Inc. (US), Ecolab (US), Buckman (US), SUEZ (France), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Company (Japan), and Feralco AB (Sweden) are some to the Prominent Players in the Global Market.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.