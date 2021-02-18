Global Fluorosilicone Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the MRFR analysis, the Fluorosilicone (FVMQ) Rubber Market was valued at more than USD 120 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach over USD 190 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 5.51%.

Fluorosilicone (FVMQ) rubber is an elastomer made of a silicone polymer chain with fluorinated sidechains. This structure provides the elastomer with a wide number of characteristics that make it a perfect choice of material for the automotive and aerospace industries. It is widely used in various demanding applications where fuel resistance, high-temperature performance, and low-temperature performance are required. It offers a varying range of properties such as superior extreme-temperature (low/high) performance, prolonged resistance to fuels, oils, solvents and aggressive fluids, ability to be fabricated by extrusion, compression molding, injection molding, and calendaring, good balance of tensile, elongation, and tear resistance, and good heat stability with good tear retention.

The prominent factors driving the growth of the global market are increasing demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles and growing commercial aircraft production.

Regulatory Analysis and Trade Analysis

OEM specifications for exhaust gas recirculation systems (where fluorosilicone rubbers are required):

BMW GS97018:2008-11

Fiat 902139

Ford AZ 102-02

GM GME 8688

VW PV3936

Source: ASTM, Company Brochure, and MRFR Analysis

The overall silicone rubber exported in its primary form increased by around 18% from USD 5,351.6 million in 2017 to USD 6,335.2 million in 2018, whereas total silicone rubber imported increased by around 18% from USD 7,548 million in 2017 to USD 8,938 million in 2018.

The HS Code for the FVMQ is “39100090”.

SEGMENTATION

By Processing Technology

Compression Molding: Compression molding of flurosilicone rubber to mold it into various end-use products is one of the most widely used processing techniques. This process is mainly used for low to medium volume applications such as O-rings, seals, and gaskets, as well as for some specialty high volume components. Some of the major benefits offered by the process include less complex tooling and lower costs to construct, lower percentage material runner scrapes as compared to traditional injection or transfer molding process, and the process is suitable for most elastomers and cure systems.

The segment held the largest share accounting for over 35% of the market in 2018.

Liquid Injection Molding: Liquid injection molding offers easier processing, high level of automation, faster cycle times, and better end-product performance. It is mainly used for liquid fluorosilicone rubber for molding high-quality parts. The main products manufactured using the process include gaskets, O-rings, seals, precision molded parts, and cushioning pads in electronic portable devices. LIM is used to craft high-performance parts in industries ranging from automotive to aerospace.

Calendaring: This segment covers the consumption of fluorosilicone consumed for manufacturing end-use products using calendaring. These products (sheets) include industrial and automotive components.

Extrusion: The extrusion segment accounted for a minimal share of the global market. The use of the extrusion process offers several merits such as a large variety of shapes that can be obtained, relatively economical, minimal waste material produced, and high efficiency. The process is used to produce various extruded FVMQ products including gaskets, sealing components, and other intricate profiles.

3D Printing: The 3D printing segment is expected to register healthy growth in the coming years. It is still not used on a large scale, is however gaining popularity, majorly in North America. Major developments are taking place in the market, for instance, in August 2018, Wacker Chemie AG announced the launch of new liquid fluorosilicone rubber for 3D printing applications.

By End-Use Industry

Automotive: The automotive segment held the largest share of the market with more than 50% in 2018, owing to the surging demand for smaller engine compartments, increased exhaust gas recirculation and decreased airflow, and the high-end temperatures in under-the-hood environments (requiring efficient and temperature resistant materials) in the automobiles coupled with the increasing automotive production in the emerging economies. Moreover, considering the current automotive trends for small engine designs and increased efficiency, the increase in design flexibility as a result of innovative materials like FVMQ is boosting the demand for these rubbers in the automotive industry.

The components manufactured include fuel and air system component parts, fuel line safety seals, O-rings, gaskets, connector seals, flexible diaphragms and valves, and turbocharger hose liners.

Aerospace & Defense: The aerospace & defense segment is the other major end-use industry consuming FVMQ products. Fluorosilicone rubber seals offer outstanding resistance to ozone, sunlight, and weathering, making it the perfect compound to use in aircraft. FVMQ elastomers have outstanding solvent and fuel resistance and high-temperature stability, owing to which are majorly used for static seals in the aircraft fuel systems. With the significant growth of the aerospace & defense industry across the emerging economies and developed economies, the demand for fluorosilicone rubber is expected to increase in the years to follow.

Oil & Gas: In the oil & gas industry, seals are widely used in various stages such as well drilling, well completion, and well production. The seals used have to cope with the harsh conditions of deeper wells as well as with the different solvents and chemicals. Moreover, these seals are exposed to extremely high temperatures and to a wide range of aggressive chemicals. Fluorosilicone rubber is one of the preferred choices for the manufacture of these seals. With the increasing demand for energy, the oil & gas industry is growing at a healthy rate. This is expected to boost the demand for FVMQ during the forecast period.

Electronics & Semiconductors: This segment includes the use of FVMQ in the EMI shielding applications and other electronic applications.

Others: The other segment covers medical and food & beverage.

By Region

North America: The growth of the automotive and aerospace industries is the primary driver for market growth.

Europe: Germany, France, the UK, and Russia are the major contributors to the regional market growth and the growing automotive industry supports the regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing regional market for fluorosilicone (FVMQ) rubber, with China and India being the leading country-level markets.

Latin America: A small but growing automotive industry is likely to fuel the demand for fluorosilicone (FVMQ) rubber in the coming years.

Middle East & Africa: High growth potential of the automotive manufacturing hub in Egypt, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, may propel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

