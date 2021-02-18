Global PEO Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

BambooHR

CakeHR

CertiPay

ClearCompany

CognosHR

Genesis HR

Gusto

iCIMS Talent Platform

Insperity Workforce Acceleration

JazzHR

Justworks

Questco

TriNet

Workable

Zenefits

Zoho Recruit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PEO Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

