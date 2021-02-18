Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Overview

Based on the acute analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market is predicted to have a lucrative growth at a rate of 5% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6255

Growth Factors and Top Barriers

Methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) refers to an organic compound which is generally produced when isobutene and methanol react with each other with a catalyst present. It is a highly flammable, colorless and volatile liquid having a characteristic mild odor. The unique properties that set apart methyl tertiary butyl ether from other chemicals include low blending vapor pressure, higher-octane number, distillation properties and high miscibility with gasoline, which make it ideal as an oxygenating agent in gasoline fuel. Using MTBE as an oxygenate augments the oxygen content in the fuel, ensuring complete combustion.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/f02fc5fb-2645-3135-b104-85145a8476fb/81429e460a6a9a86305da211a7f9a7b3

Compared to other oxygenates, methyl tertiary butyl ether is less soluble in water without phase separation, vapor pressure, reduced blending density as well as no corrosion issues. All these properties and attributes have rendered the compound highly beneficial, giving it an edge over few other agents. But the increasing preference for alternative compounds will curb the market growth of methyl tertiary butyl ether to some extent. Nonetheless, the demand for the compound is set to rise in the coming years. With increasing government regulations in the developed as well as the developing regions associated with the mandatory use of oxygenated compounds in gasoline fuel for ensuring complete combustion and minimizing emissions from vehicles, the market is expected to benefit immensely.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearchfuture.ideascale.com/a/dtd/Methyl-Tertiary-Butyl-Ether-Market-Trends-Size-Share-Growth/255791-47055?submitted=1

Besides, the surging consumption of gasoline fuel in marine and also in oil & gas industry is projected to augment the demand for methyl tertiary butyl ether over the review period. Another factor driving the market growth is the rising preference for gasoline fuel that display complete combustion, followed by corresponding increase in demand for high-octane fuels along with reduced low exhaust emissions. In addition, elevated production of methyl methacrylate (MMA), polyisobutylene and butyl rubber, and few other products around the world are set to be instrumental factors augmenting the demand for methyl tertiary butyl ether.

ALSO READ : http://markets.financialcontent.com/tamarsecurities/news/read/40956808

Global Top Players

Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group

China National Petroleum Corporation

Huntsman International

Sabic

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/unified-communications-market-business-trends-covid—19-impact-analysis-emerging-technologies-global-segments-top-key-leaders-and-regional-study-2021-01-19

LyondellBasell

Evonik Industries

ENI

QAFAC

Royal Dutch Shell

Emirates National Oil Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Gazprom

Recent News

April 2019

Saudi Aramco (Singapore) has reported that its methyl tertiary butyl ether’s trading volume is bound to rise at a significant rate, after the company bought Saudi Basic Industries Corp’s petrochemical units. After the purchase is done, the MTBE capacity of the company is estimated to reach roughly 2.37 mt/year, touted to be the largest achievement by a single company in the Asia region.

Market Segmentation

The Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market is segmented based on manufacturing process, application, and region.

The types of manufacturing processes mentioned in the report are steam cracker, fluid liquid cracker, dehydrogenation, and dehydration. Out of these, fluid liquid cracker was the leading segment in 2017 and will remain at the top throughout the review period. The surging refining capacity among various regions across the globe will elevate the position of the segment in the coming years.

Application-wise, the segments in the global market include gasoline additive and others. The report states that gasoline additive was the dominating segment in the year 2017, with further predictions of the segment growing at the same pace throughout the forecast period. As MTBE helps reduce the emissions from vehicles, its demand is expected to rise in this application in the following time frame.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market is spread across the key regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Proving its worth among all the regions in the global market is the region of Asia Pacific, acquiring the leading position in 2017. With the increasing adoption of the product, particularly in the automotive industry as it helps reduce emission and has anti-knocking properties, the market in the region will be presented with profitable opportunities in the future. Moreover, lenient policies pertaining to environmental protection along with the cost effectiveness of MTBE is presumed to buoy the position of the regional market in the conjectured period.

Furthermore, Europe and North America are projected to other substantial markets for MTBE over the coming years, on account of the presence of a well-established petrochemicals sector combined with the augmented demand for the product backed by its rising use as a gasoline additive.

The market in Latin America is on track to be another successful venture, as a result of the upcoming refinery sector that makes use of MTBE as an anti-knocking agent for reducing the wear and tear in heavy-duty machinery. Plus, the growing production of vehicles and subsequently increasing consumer base will also be instrumental in the market growth from 2018 to 2023.