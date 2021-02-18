Global WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market – Overview

The water and wastewater treatment equipment are being extensively used for the production of clean water, which can be used for all kinds of municipal and industrial applications. The wastewater is treated by using the treatment equipment for the removal of the harmful chemicals, in order to avoid the contamination of water resources. Of late, there is an increase in the usage of the effective water and wastewater treatment equipment, owing to the increasing global water stress coupled with industrial wastewater disposal in aquatic ecosystems, which has further led to a boost in the water reclamation requirements. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of water and wastewater treatment equipment is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

The demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment is growing significantly, over the years. Of late, various industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, power, metal & mining, semiconductors, textiles, and oil & gas, call for the usage of clean water. The growth of these industries lead to an increase in water pollution and contamination. With the objective of reusing the industrial wastewater for various manufacturing processes such as cooling, washing, and processing, the companies are increasingly adopting the water and wastewater treatment equipment.

With the increasing concerns about the health risks and environmental impact of the biological contaminants, chemicals, and disinfection byproducts in the supply of water and wastewater, the governments of various countries have introduced various emission regulations, which are fuelling the demand of water and wastewater treatment equipment. For instance, the European Union (EU) has updated the existing regulatory frameworks and set new norms for the control of wastewater generation and promotion of recycle & reuse. Moreover, the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of India, have drafted new regulations such as the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) or Zero Discharge (ZD) policy, which urges industries to strive for ZLD status.

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Water and wastewater treatment equipment market are that of new product development.

On April 2011, GE Water & Process Technologies completed the extension of its water treatment facility in Wuxi New Zone, China. The capacity has been doubled in order to curb the increasing demand of clean water and energy in China and other countries in the Asia Pacific region.

In June 2017, Big Data, machine learning and artificial intelligence have been developed by Kemira Oyj for the management of water treatment systems in better efficient ways.

In March 2017, Veolia Water Technologies signed a contract with Magnox Limited, to Deploy Contaminated Water Treatment Systems at Four Magnox Sites in the U.K.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market – Segmentation

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Treatment Type: Comprises Membrane Separation, Disinfection, Sludge treatment and Others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), Veolia Water Technologies (France), WPL Limited (U.K.), Fluence Corporation Limited (U.S.), Napier Reid Ltd. (Canada), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland) and Corix Water System (Canada), and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

In the Asia-Pacific region, the developing countries such as China and India are the biggest consumers of water due to population growth and rapid industrialization. The disposal of wastewater from the industries is driving the need for rapid adoption of water and wastewater treatment equipment. In the countries of Japan and South Korea, strict rules and regulations have been imposed by the government, which are further contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Japan is a major contributor in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market and is anticipated to grow at a high rate, owing to large population size, potable water scarcity, and rapid industrialization in the region. Japan is also among the few leading membrane system manufacturers and is expected to approach maturity during the forecast period. The Japan region is also shifting its business focus to international business.

In North America, U.S. is one of the main consumers of wastewater treatment equipment. The increase in water-intensive gas exploration activities along with significant demand for industrial water reuse in the country is expected to boost the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period. The prevailing stringent water regulations and increasing trend of water recycling & reusing are further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

