Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis:

Fluoropolymer Films Market is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the growing electrical and electronics industry globally, asserts market Research Future (MRFR). Fluoropolymer films are made of complex base materials offering weather resistance, high chemical resistance, optical properties, low coefficient of friction, dielectric properties, and others. Such properties make it suitable for several end-use industries like aerospace, construction, pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, automotive, and renewable energy.

Drivers and Growth Factors Impacting the Market:

Fluoropolymer is extensively used in fuel tubes for vehicles, wires, and cables, mold release for microphones, semiconductor tube parts, roofing material, solar cells, photovoltaic module, cap liner, and others. With the rapidly increasing electrical and electronic industry worldwide, the global market for fluoropolymer is likely to expand during the forecast period. Increasing demand for personal devices like smartphones, television, smartwatches, wearable devices, and home appliances is predicted to foster the market growth over the assessment period. Moreover, growing investment in commercial and residential construction activities in the developing economies along with improving living standard of the consumers is propelling the market growth over the years.

On the flip side, industry participants have innovated high-cost technologies which comprise complex manufacturing process. Owing to high cost of raw material, the market is expected to lag behind during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players operating the global market are:

Polyfon Technology Ltd. (U.K.),

Textiles Coated International (U.S.),

3M (U.S.),

DUNMORE Corporation (U.S.),

DowDuPont (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc (U.S.),

Chemours Company (U.S.),

Evonik Industries (Germany),

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France),

V. Corporation (India),

Guarniflon S.p.A. (Italy),

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan),

CHUKOH CHEMICALS INDUSTRIES LTD. (Japan),

ASAHI GLASS CO. LTD. (Japan),

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION (Japan)

Industry News

A nanostructured gate dielectric is the most significant obstacle to expanding the use of organic semiconductors for thin-film transistors. Composed of a fluoropolymer layer followed by a nanolaminate made from two metal oxide materials, the structure serves as gate dielectric and protects the organic semiconductor which was previously vulnerable to damage from the ambient environment, even underwater.

Global Fluoropolymer Films Market: Segmental Analysis:

The fluoropolymer market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, and region.

By mode of type, the global fluoropolymer market has been segmented into ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and others. Among these, the PTFE segment holds the highest share in the market and is predicted to maintain its dominance during the assessment period due to their application in electrical and electronics, chemical processing, and other end-user industries.

By mode of application, the market has been segmented into renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, automobile, aerospace, electrical & electronics, packaging & specialty films, construction, and others. Among these, the construction segment holds a significant share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Fluorine-based organic polymer films are extensively used in construction applications like anti-graffiti coverings, water-repellent architectural fabrics, protection against extreme corrosion, cracking, fading, and others. The product is high in demand due to its characteristics such as weatherability, flame retardancy, thermal stability, etc.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share and is anticipated to showcase a significant growth rate during the assessment period. With the increasing industries in the developing countries like Thailand, India, and China along with growing demand for smartphones, home appliances, and laptops, the market is likely to propel in this region. Moreover, increasing production of automobiles in China is fostering the product demand.

North America is a prominent region owing to the surging demand for miniaturized electronics like wireless speakers, smartphones, and others. Moreover, the reviving automotive industry along with growing production of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles are likely to propel the market growth.

Europe is predicted to showcase a significant growth rate owing to the surging demand from end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, construction industry, aerospace, automotive, and others.

