Global Transparent Rigid Plastics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Transparent rigid plastics represent a persistently growing subsegment of the overall global plastics market and which have consistently outperformed the plastics market overall for nearly a decade. The applications for transparent rigid plastics continue to increase, as a growing number of designers in the electronics, automotive, medical, and consumer products industries incorporate the polymers into their products. Ongoing advances in transparent rigid plastics technologies—which now include roughly a dozen different common polymers, each with multiple formulations and variants—are continuing to open up new opportunities for the overall market. As a result, and based on

information and data collected, along with input from industry experts, BCC Research expects markets to continue to develop at a moderate to fast pace for the near term and the foreseeable future. Moreover, this report, as an expansion to a prior report that was centered only on North America, represents a significant expansion in scope over previously published BCC Research reports on this topic. Unlike prior studies, this iteration focuses on market values with detailed breakdowns by region and country.

This is an exciting time in the global transparent rigid plastics industry. In terms of competition within the market among various types of plastics, choices are made based on the inevitable trade-off between price and performance. End uses drive choices, and each scenario depends on the requirements of specific applications. In the long term, optical clarity, impact resistance and UV stability are considered to be the most important physical parameters for rigid transparent plastics. Comparative pricing is also a factor in many instances and has become more complicated due to its somewhat cyclical nature.

The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the transparent rigid plastics technologies and applications considered within the study. Market breakdowns and regional as well as national splits are provided for nine transparent rigid plastic technology categories (polycarbonates, acrylics, polystyrenes, SBCs, SAN, cellulosics, SMMA, PVC, and other transparent rigid plastics), along with ten application categories (electronics, building and construction, medical housewares, automotive, appliances, toys, optical lenses, aircraft, and other applications).

To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.Report Scope:

This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes technologies into the following segments: detailed market data are presented for each of the following technology categories (all are limited to transparent rigid polymers) –

– Polycarbonates.

– Acrylics.

– Polystyrenes.

– Styrene block copolymers (SBCs).

– Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN).

– Cellulosics.

– Styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA).

– Polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

– Other transparent rigid plastics.

The following transparent rigid plastic applications (i.e., use in specific plastics) are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries –

– Electronics.

– Building and Construction.

– Medical.

– Housewares.

– Automotive.

– Appliances.

– Toys.

– Optical lenses.

– Aircraft.

– Other applications.

Report Includes:

– 89 data tables and 11 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for transparent rigid plastics

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Country specific data and analysis for US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, Japan and South Korea

– Coverage of history, characteristics, types and technologies, applications and recent advancements of the industry

– Description of rigid, clear, non-packaging plastic products, including injection-molded, non-film extrusion and thermoformed plastics

– A look at the key challenges and opportunities of the industry and snapshot of ongoing activities in the transparent rigid plastics in the global and regional markets

– Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

– Company profiles of the major manufactures in the market, including 3M Co., BASF, DuPont, Hitachi Chemical Co., and LG Chem3M

ADEKA CORP.

AKCROS CHEMICALS LTD.

ALBEMARLE CORP.

AM STABILIZERS CORP.

ARKEMA INC.

ASAHI KASEI CHEMICALS CORP.

BAERLOCHER GMBH

BASF

BRUGGEMANN

CHEMSON POLYMER-ADDITIVE AG

CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL

CHI MEI CORP.

CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LTD.

COLOR-CHEM INTERNATIONAL CORP.

COVESTRO

DSM

DSM ENGINEERING PLASTICS

DUPONT

EASTMAN CHEMICAL

EMS GRIVORY

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

GALATA CHEMICALS

GOLDSTAB ORGANICS

HEBEI JINGXIN CHEMICAL GROUP

HITACHI CHEMICAL CO.

HUBEI NANXING POLYMER ADDITIVES CO. LTD.

IDEMITSU KOSAN

IMERYS PERFORMANCE ADDITIVES

INEOS STYROLUTION AMERICAS LLC

KANEKA

KD CHEM

KISUMA CHEMICALS

KOLON INDUSTRIES

KURARAY

LANXESS AG

LG CHEM

LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO. LTD.

LUCITE INTERNATIONAL

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORP.

MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING PLASTICS

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA INC.

MITSUI CHEMICALS GLOBAL

NITTO KASEI

NOVISTA CHEMICALS

PAU TAI INDUSTRIAL

PLASKOLITE INC.

POWER ADDITIVES

PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

REAGENS GROUP

SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

SOLVAY SPECIALTY POLYMERS USA LLC

SONGWON

SPARTECH

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO.

TEIJIN KASEI AMERICA INC.

TOPAS ADVANCED POLYMERS (POLYPLASTICS)

TOPAS ADVANCED POLYMERS GMBH

TORAY INDUSTRIES

TORAY PLASTICS (AMERICA) INC.

TOSOH CORP.

TOTAL PETROCHEMICALS USA

TRINSEO LLC

VALTRIS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

WELLS PLASTICS LTD.

ZEON Corp.

