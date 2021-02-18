Global Software-defined Storage Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Software defined storage is often used as a marketing term to categorize next-generation forms of storage from suppliers. Used in this manner, software-defined storage could be simply creating a computer program that manages storage resources independent of the physical hardware. This definition is not specific enough to truly understand the difference between software-defined storage and programs that simply manage storage infrastructure.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2166545/global-phone-card-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020/

All storage products require software to manage them. In order to understand software-defined storage, additional criteria are needed. Defined from the user perspective, software-defined storage means flexibility and application-specific performance. In the software-defined storage model, users provision virtual machines and applications on an as-needed basis. All storage resources are provisioned on demand, specifically for a particular application or network.

The demand for this kind of flexible, application-specific scalability is driving market demand. The market for software-defined storage products and services is expected to grow to REDACTED by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED. Still only a fraction of the REDACTED total IT market, the pace of growth is significantly faster than the annual 4% market growth for the industry. In fact, software-defined storage is expected to overtake traditional storage in terms of market size beginning in 2020.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1680621/global-phone-card-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020/

Reasons for Doing This Study

BCC Research believes the market for software-defined storage technologies represents a long-term trend that will transform the way storage technologies are deployed while also reducing the cost to IT organizations. Software defined storage will also enable the continuing scaling of data storage required by today’s environment.Report Scope:

This report will cover software-defined storage, which is defined as the combined software and hardware computer data storage product bundle where the software provides policy, provisioning and management of data storage no matter the underlying hardware type.

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2820791/global-phone-card-research-report-2020/

Within this scope, the report will size and forecast the software revenue and hardware revenue for both data storage and network storage. For data storage, the software and hardware revenue will be reported separately, for network storage it will be combined. The report will also size and forecast the professional services part of the bundled solution as a separate line item.

Specific segments within this scope are as follows:

Technology segments:

– Software-defined storage hardware.

– Software-defined storage software.

– Software-defined storage networks.

– Software-defined storage services.

The report will also segment the software-defined storage revenue by end use in terms of:

– Enterprises.

– Mid-size firms.

– Small businesses.

The industry sector software-defined storage applications revenue covered will be:

– Consumer products.

– Energy.

– Financial services.

– Government.

– Industrial.

– Materials.

– Retail.

– Telecommunications.

– Transportation.

– Utilities.

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1196284/global-phone-card-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020/

Regions covered will be: North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA and APAC.

Report Includes:

– 37 data tables

– An overview of the global market for software-defined storage

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Breakdown of the market by end use, technology type, application, and region

– Coverage of market trends, key components, and applications

– Discussion of the new software and open-source hardware enabled by the software-defined storage marketplace and its impact on legacy storage systems

– Relevant patent analysis

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including AT&T, BMC Software, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and IBM

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2891665/global-phone-card-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK