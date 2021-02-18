Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Insights:

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) fibers are used in many sectors, especially in the construction sector. A new report on the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), predicts that this market could figure a proliferation at 3.39% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. In terms of value, the market can be worth USD 409.14 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The biggest market drivers for the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market growth include the widespread industrial application of PVA fiber in various sectors and subsequent increase in capacity. Other factors for market growth include the growth of the global construction sector and the global textile sector. In the emerging economies, construction of architecture and infrastructure development are inviting more investments into the polyvinyl alcohol fiber market. Increasing industrialization and urbanization play an important role in the growth of the construction sector. PVC is extensively used for making fiber cement boards, pipes, and tiles. PVC is also used for advanced road construction, airport runways, bridges, and tunnels. However, rising prices of raw materials can impede market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market segmentation encompasses application and types. MRFR’s take on the market explores various facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers construction, filter & non-woven, paper, ropes & fishing nets, textile & apparel, and others. During the forecast period, the construction segment is likely to hold the lion’s share in the market. Polyvinyl alcohol fiber is heavily used in the construction sector due to its molecular bond with concrete and mortar. Hence, the growth of construction sector can create further opportunities for the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market.

By type, the market has been segmented into high strength modulus and water-soluble. During the forecast period, the high strength modulus segment can hold the major market share, reaching the market worth of USD 248.34 Mn. On the other hand, the water-soluble segment has been projected to thrive at 2.68% CAGR at this time.

Key Players

Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Bouling Chemical Co. Limited

Hunan Xiangwei Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Shuangxin Environment-Friendly Material Co. Ltd.

MiniFIBERS Inc.

New York Council of Nonprofits Inc. (NYCON)

Ningxia Dadi Circular Development Corp. Ltd.

Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works

Unitika Ltd.

Latest Industry News

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is set to increase the global price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Premiol®, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux®, and up to $110/mT or €110/mT. 1 APR 2019. The company is taking this step to meet the rising raw material prices.

Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global polyvinyl alcohol fiber market covers Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the Asia Pacific region, economic growth can resonate significant opportunities for market growth, making it the largest regional market. Rapid developments in the industrial sector and construction sector are leading to market growth. Most of the important market players in the global market are based in China. Other important country-specific markets in this region are Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Europe has been prognosticated to hold the second-highest position in the global market with the market value of USD 88.76 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The cream of the market revenue in Europe comes from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the UK.

Led by the USA, the market in North America is expected to rise at 2.94% CAGR during the forecast period. Canada is the second revenue contributor to the North American market. Key market players in this region are based in the USA.

During the forecast period, the market growth in Latin America and MEA region is expected to be faster than that of Europe and North America. In Latin America, maximum revenue comes from Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. In the MEA region, the biggest country-specific markets are Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and North Africa.