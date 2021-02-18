Global High-Performance Fiber Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Insights:

The automobile industry is constantly growing in this region with the leading automakers shifting their facilities and operations in this region. Additionally, the aerospace & defense industry in this region is growing at healthy CAGR owing to the huge investment by India and China in space exploration and domestic air travel. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has emerged as one of the leading commercial space agencies in the world. Furthermore, the installation of wind turbine is gaining momentum in this region due to favorable government policies such as “national offshore wind energy policy” (NOWEP) and formation of “national institute for wind energy” (NIWE) by the Indian government. This includes allocation of blocks, facilitating international investment and coordination among stakeholders to take forward this source of renewable energy. This, in turn is anticipated to drive demand of high-performance fiber which is majorly used in making footwear.

Market Segmentation:

The global High-Performance Fiber Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global High-Performance Fiber market has been segregated into carbon fiber, aramid fiber, ceramic fiber, glass fiber, polybenzimidazole (PBI), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), PE fiber, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, electronics & telecommunication, energy, textiles, sports & leisure, and others.

Top 10 Key Players:

Ø PBI Performance Products, Inc.

Ø Honeywell International Inc.

Ø AGY

Ø ZOLTEK Corporation

Ø Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.

Ø PHP Fibers GmbH

Ø Bally Ribbon Mills

Ø TEIJIN LIMITED

Ø Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ø Corning Incorporated

Ø Solvay

Ø Kureha Corporation

Ø The InterTech Group, Inc.

Ø Binani Industries Ltd.

Ø Sarla Performance Fibers Limited

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five regions studied for the High-Performance Fiber Market. Asia-Pacific held largest share of the global high-performance fiber market in 2017 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for the high-performance fiber in this region is witnessing robust growth during review period on account of the surging demand for the product form the major end-use industries such automotive, construction, electronics & telecommunication, and textiles. Additionally, rapid growth of the aerospace and energy sector in this region is expected to drive the market growth for high-performance fiber in this region.

North America is closely following Asia-Pacific and held the second largest market share in 2017. The US is the largest market in this region due to the significant presence of well-established end use industries such as aerospace & defense, along with sports industry.

Europe is another substantial regional market, wherein the demand for the product from in automobile industry is increasing at the healthy CAGR. The major contributors to the regional market France, Germany, UK and Italy. The aerospace and automotive industries in Europe are the major consumers of the high-performance fiber.

The Middle East & African and Latin American markets are estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR owing to high investment potential and robust availability raw.