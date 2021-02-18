Global Hydrogenated Styrene Block Copolymers (HSBC) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Hydrogenated Styrene Block Copolymers (HSBC) is highly engineered polymeric material, which is synthesized by hydrogenation of Styrene Block Copolymer (SBC). HSBC is a thermoplastic and elastomeric material. HBSC exhibit high thermo-oxidative and UV-stability. HSBC is typified into two materials depending upon the diene it consist. It include Styrene Ethylene Propylene Styrene (SEPS) and styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS). Both, SEPS and SEBS exhibit properties such as an excellent thermal stability, weather ability, high tensile strength, and transparency.

Being a high performance material HSBC could penetrate into many end use industries such as construction, automotive, healthcare, and rubber among others. Its uses includes coating & films, adhesives, sealants, and plasticizers. The consumer products that can be made out of HSBC vary from handle bar of tools to rubber in construction activities. Moreover, HSBC succeeded in penetrating the evolving food industry, where it is extensively used as a thin edible coating and packaging material. The characteristic feature of HSBC such as higher durability and tensile strength prioritized its use in footwear production.

Industry Segmentation:

The Hydrogenated Styrene Block Copolymer Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and region. Based on type the market is segmented into Styrene Ethylene Propylene Styrene (SEPS) and Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS), wherein SEBS has comparatively deeper penetration into numerous end use industries. On the basis of applications the global HSBC market is divide into coating, films, adhesives, sealants, and others, in which HSBC are majorly used as coatings and adhesives. Based on end use industry the market is segmented into construction, automotive, footwear, chemicals, healthcare and others. Geographically, the global HSBC market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among them Asia Pacific is

estimated to grow at highest CAGR over the forecasted period.

Key Players:

Kraton Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

LYC GROUP

Grupo Dynasol

The Hexpol group of companies

Teknor Apex

Intended Audience:

Hydrogenated Styrene Block Copolymer manufacturers (HSBC)

Traders and distributors of HSBC

Research and development institute

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

National laboratory

