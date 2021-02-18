Global Leather Chemicals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Summary

The Global Leather Chemicals Market is projected to be valued at over USD 9 billion by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The global demand for leather chemicals is primarily driven on account of the increasing use of these chemicals in the production of leather footwear and garments (including clothing and industrial clothing). Furthermore, the increasing popularity of leather in the automotive industry is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the market during the review period.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the global leather chemicals market are SCHILL+SEILACHER GMBH (Germany), Stahl Holdings B.V.(Netherlands), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Pulcra Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Buckman (US), Balmer Lawrie (India), Silvateam S.p.a (Italy), TFL Ledertechnik GmbH (Germany), DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore), QUIMSER, S.A. (Spain), Pon Pure Chemicals(India), and Pidilite Industries Limited (India).

Market Segmentation

The Global Leather Chemicals Market has been segregated on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

By product type, the global leather chemicals market has been segmented into beam-house chemicals, tanning & retanning chemicals, fatliquors, finishing chemicals, dyeing products, and others. The tanning & retanning chemicals segment accounted for a majority of the market share in 2018 and is projected to be the dominant product type segment during the forecast period. Tannning is a major process in the leather production, wherein various chemicals including tanning agents for the white tannage of fur skins, neutralizing agents, mineral and synthetic retanning agents, fillers and dispersing agents, retanning agents, and defect levelling and grain-tightening agent are used. These chemicals offer high fiber affinity, enhance the dyeing intensity, help improve chrome uptake and uniform color and enhance softness and luster of the leather.

On the basis of end use, the global leather chemicals market has been categorized into footwear, automotive, textile, upholstery, and others. The footwear segment accounted for the largest share of the global market owing to the extensive use of leather in footwear manufacturing. The automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to the rising consumer needs for aesthetic as well as increased safety.

Regional Analysis

The global leather chemicals market has been segmented into five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global market on account of the growing leather industry and increasing use of leather in the manufacturing of footwear and industrial protective clothing, such as jackets, shoes, and gloves. Moreover, with the growing disposable income of the individuals in the emerging economies of China, India, Indonesia, and other South-East Asian economies, the demand for luxury leather products is expected to increase in the coming years. The significant growth of the automotive industry in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the regional market.

The European market accounted for the second-largest share of the global market and is projected to witness moderate growth during the review period. The high demand for leather chemicals in the manufacturing of automobile parts is expected to be the key factor favoring the regional market growth.

