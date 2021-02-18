Global Construction Additives Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Global construction additives market has witnessed gradual growth in recent years and is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. The global construction additives market is primarily driven due to growing urbanization, improved quality, and properties of construction materials and high demand for construction additives in developing countries.

The construction industry is evolving continuously as huge differences are witnessed between the structures built today and the ones built over a decade ago. Changing lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and the demand for enhanced aesthetics for residential, commercial, and infrastructure, have forced architects and engineers to innovate the design of concrete structures suited for various applications. On the flipside, tight project completion deadlines and the increasing variable costs of construction present a challenge for efficient execution of the construction projects. Construction additives offer the benefits of high quality, increased efficiency, and better finishing. Lack of awareness regarding construction additive techniques and their benefits, along with unstable costs of raw materials, might restrain the demand for this type of construction technique.

Rapid growth in the Construction Chemical Additives Market sector is one of the major factors driving the construction Industry. High demand for residential and non-residential buildings has a significant impact on the demand for construction additives, as they are used in the flooring and walls of the buildings. Consumer preferences for improved and high-quality cement are expected to boost the overall product consumption rate in future as cement additives are helpful in increasing product strength, and are capable of providing waterproofing feature, enhanced chemical resistance, color, and high-water reduction.

Global Key Players

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Co.

W. R. Grace and Company

RPM International Inc.

CHRYSO Group

Evonik Industries AG

Mapei S.p.A

Fosroc

Cico Group (India).

Global Construction Additives Market

The global construction additives market is expected to witness a phenomenal growth during the forecast period. This is due to the considerable growth in the construction industry with population boom along with declining interest rates, which has propelled the housing market in various regions. The growth is primarily attributed to rising incomes from the economic growth have boosted housing and construction market in various countries, which is likely to continue during the forecast years. The Asia Pacific region is currently the leading region in global construction additives market, followed by North America. Middle East & Africa is also expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to high construction activities, coupled with increasing demand for enhanced additive products.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, and market share analysis for the leading players along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios & strategies in the global construction additives market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political, & economic environments. The project report, further, provides views on both the historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

Asia Pacific Construction Additives market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of construction additive products. China, U.S., and Germany are among the major markets of construction additives, globally. The Asia Pacific construction additives market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of infrastructural activities and the population in China, Japan, and Australia, drive the growth of the Asia Pacific construction additives market. Additionally, other emerging economies such as South Africa and countries in the Middle East and South America are experiencing high demand for residential and commercial constructions. The rapid urbanization in these countries demand faster and cheaper construction of buildings and facilities without compromising on quality. The rise in the number of government investments in infrastructural constructions, further boosts the growth potential of the construction additives market in these regions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 111 pages with data tables and figures of the report “Construction Additives Market Report by Type (Chemical (Plasticizers, Air-entraining, Waterproofing, Retarding agent), Mineral, Fiber), by End-use (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023”

