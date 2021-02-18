Global Calcined Petcoke Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

The growing demand for metallurgical coke in the production of aluminum and titanium dioxide, which is used in the batteries of EVs, in countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, China, India, and Japan, is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The demand for calcined petcoke in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the growth of end-use industries such as automotive, infrastructure, and machinery. Calcined Petcoke Market Size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 5.5% and reach USD 2.9 billion during the forecast period. Calcined petcoke, also known as green coke, is available in two grades—fuel grade (high in sulfur and metals) and anode grade (low in sulfur and metals).

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global calcined petcoke market are:

Garcia Munte Energia SL

Metso Corporation

Essar

Atha Group

India Carbon Limited

IOCL

Aminco Resources LLC

Oxbow Corporation

Maniayargroup

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Amritesh Industries Pvt. Ltd

Rain Carbon Inc

Segmentation:

The global Calcined Petcoke Market has been segmented by grade, application, and region.

By grade, the global market has been segregated into anode grade and needle-grade

Based on application, the global market has been divided into aluminum, steel, titanium dioxide, paint & coatings, fertilizers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global Calcined Petcoke Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global calcined petcoke market in 2019 and is expected to showcase substantial growth during the review period. Most of the demand in the region is from China, India, and South-East Asian countries owing to the increasing demand for steel in various end-use industries such as automotive, machinery, and infrastructure.

The European market held the second-largest share of the global calcined petcoke market in 2019. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the increasing application of green petcoke in the production of aluminum and steel, which are significantly used in the building & construction industry. Infrastructure development in Eastern European countries, followed by incentives for electric vehicles (EVs) and government initiatives for EV battery manufacturing are projected to drive the regional market growth. For instance, in October 2019, Toshiba Corporation launched EV new battery with new anode material, which comprises of titanium niobium oxide to achieve double the capacity of anode of current lithium-ion batteries. Thus, the rise in demand for titanium for EV batteries is expected to drive the demand for calcined petcoke.

The demand for metallurgical coke in North America is attributed to the increasing application of steel, aluminum, and titanium in end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction. Also, increasing demand for paint & coatings in various end-use industries in the region is expected to further boost the demand in the region.

The Middle East & African and Latin American markets are projected to grow with the rising demand for aluminum and steel in the construction and automotive industries.

