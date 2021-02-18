Patient Engagement Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Patient Engagement Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Patient Engagement Software Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the Patient Engagement Software market will register a 19.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18550 million by 2025, from $ 9062.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Patient Engagement Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Patient Engagement Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Patient Engagement Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Patient Engagement Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Patient Engagement Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global Patient Engagement Software Market =>

Cerner

Lincor Solutions

IBM

McKesson

Athenahealth

Epic Systems

GetWell Network

Healthagen

Medecision

Allscripts

Orion Health

Oneview

Get Real

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type:

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application:

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Patient Engagement Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Patient Engagement Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Patient Engagement Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Patient Engagement Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Patient Engagement Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Patient Engagement Software Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Patient Engagement Software by Players

4 Patient Engagement Software by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Patient Engagement Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cerner

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Cerner Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cerner News

11.2 Lincor Solutions

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Lincor Solutions Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Lincor Solutions News

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM News

11.4 McKesson

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.4.3 McKesson Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 McKesson News

11.5 Athenahealth

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Athenahealth Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Athenahealth News

11.6 Epic Systems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Epic Systems Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Epic Systems News

11.7 GetWell Network

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.7.3 GetWell Network Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 GetWell Network News

11.8 Healthagen

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Healthagen Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Healthagen News

11.9 Medecision

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Medecision Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Medecision News

11.10 Allscripts

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Allscripts Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Allscripts News

11.11 Orion Health

11.12 Oneview

11.13 Get Real

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

