Patient Engagement Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Patient Engagement Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
“Patient Engagement Software Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Patient Engagement Software market will register a 19.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18550 million by 2025, from $ 9062.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Patient Engagement Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Patient Engagement Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Patient Engagement Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Patient Engagement Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Patient Engagement Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Patient Engagement Software Market =>
- Cerner
- Lincor Solutions
- IBM
- McKesson
- Athenahealth
- Epic Systems
- GetWell Network
- Healthagen
- Medecision
- Allscripts
- Orion Health
- Oneview
- Get Real
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type:
Web-Based
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application:
Health Management
Social and Behavioral Management
Home Health Management
Financial Health Management
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Patient Engagement Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Patient Engagement Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Patient Engagement Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Patient Engagement Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Patient Engagement Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Patient Engagement Software Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Patient Engagement Software by Players
4 Patient Engagement Software by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Patient Engagement Software Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Cerner
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Cerner Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Cerner News
11.2 Lincor Solutions
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Lincor Solutions Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Lincor Solutions News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 McKesson
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.4.3 McKesson Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 McKesson News
11.5 Athenahealth
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Athenahealth Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Athenahealth News
11.6 Epic Systems
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Epic Systems Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Epic Systems News
11.7 GetWell Network
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.7.3 GetWell Network Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 GetWell Network News
11.8 Healthagen
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Healthagen Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Healthagen News
11.9 Medecision
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Medecision Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Medecision News
11.10 Allscripts
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Patient Engagement Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Allscripts Patient Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Allscripts News
11.11 Orion Health
11.12 Oneview
11.13 Get Real
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
