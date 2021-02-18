Global Human milk oligosaccharides Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Market Definition:

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are a type of sugar molecule derived from breast milk. In human breast milk, HMOs concentration is the highest after fats and carbohydrates. The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Size is poised to grow at 27.06% CAGR during the projection period. In addition, the market surpassed a valuation of USD 100 MN in 2018.

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market: Competition Analysis:

Some of the top-notch companies discussed in MRFR’s report include:

BASF SE

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Glycom

Inbiose NV

Medolac Laboratories

ZuChem (US), Abbott

Elicityl S.A.

Nestlé Health Science

Dextra Laboratories Limited

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Glycosyn LLC

Industry News:

Food Standards Australia New Zealand has reported announced that it is accepting application to approve two oligosaccharides that can be added to infant formula product.

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Copenhagen, Denmark) and Swiss multinational Lonza have reach an agreement, which will see the later manufacture and supply CARE4U 2’-FL, a human milk oligosaccharide (HMO). It is naturally-occurring in human milk and considered to improve digestive, cognitive and immune system in infants by improving the gut microbiota. This move is aligned with DuPont’s larger vision in excelling in microbiome segment.

Market Scenario and growth Factors:

Market scope of HMO is tremendous owing to increased sales of infant formula worldwide. HMOs are highly quality functional food, which are increasingly used in infant formula. Nonetheless, the expensive nature of the product and limited production capacity somewhat undermines the market potentials.

As consumers opt for healthier options, health-centric products gain further traction. More and more people are becoming aware about functional food, which is supporting the growth of the global human milk oligosaccharides market. Changing food habits coupled with the increased use of supplements and probiotics is likely to influence the market in the years ahead. Use HMOs in adult food is also viewed as a growing segment. Increased consumption of functional food and supplements worldwide is prompting manufacturers to focus on further food diversification and innovation. HMOs help in developing of the microbiota in the guts and prevention of harmful bacteria such as campylobacter and salmonella.

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market: Segmental Analysis:

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted on the basis of application, type and region.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into laboratory research and food industry. Based on type, the market has been segmented into acidic and neutral. The neutral segment accounts for a significant share of the market in terms of value. The neutral segment is expected to witness a strong growth during the forecast period and surpass a valuation of USD 560 Mn.

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market: Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, China, Europe and Japan. In terms of value, North America represents the largest market share. This market growth in the region can credited to the high demand for infant formula in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Europe represent the second largest market for human milk oligosaccharides. The region is expected to maintain its position over 2025. Data released by UNICEF reveals that the U.K. has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates globally. Only 34% of all babies receive breast milk at six months old. This indicates towards high dependency on infant formulas. Moreover, approvals of various new HMO-based products in the regions is propelling the Europe HMO market. Japan holds a relatively lower market share owing to declining infant population in the county. In 2018, Japan commanded 3.26% market share in term of value.

