Preventive Vaccines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Global preventive vaccines market will reach $80.47 billion by 2026, growing by 10.81% annually over 2020-2026 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, new development of the vaccines, and rising need for preventive vaccines especially new COVID-19 vaccines.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 84 figures, this 187-page report “Global Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global preventive vaccines market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global preventive vaccines market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region.

Based on Vaccine Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Live/Attenuated Vaccines

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Subunit Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Conjugate Vaccines

• Recombinant Vector Vaccines

• Other Vaccines

Based on Disease, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Vaccines for Pneumococcal Disease

• Vaccines for Poliovirus

• Vaccines for Hepatitis

• Vaccines for Influenza

• Vaccines for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

• Vaccines for Varicella

• Vaccines for Human Papilloma Virus

• Vaccines for COVID-19

• Vaccines for Other Diseases

Based on Administration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Intramuscular Route

• Subcutaneous Route

• Oral Route

• Intravenous Injection

• Other Administration Routes

Based on Patient, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Pediatric Vaccines

• Pneumococcal

• Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

• Varicella

• Hepatitis

• Poliovirus

• Haemophilus Influenzae B (HIB)

• Other Diseases

Adult Vaccines

• Influenza

• Cervical Cancer

• Hepatitis

• Zoster

• Other Diseases

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Vaccine Type, Disease, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global preventive vaccines market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AstraZeneca plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)