Global Superwetting Surfactants Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The key factors driving the growth of this market are the rapidly growing demand for the product in the agrochemicals to increase their performance. Their physical properties such as excellent spreading, good solubility in water and organic solvents, and high polymer content favor their demand in the paints and coatings industry. There is a rising global demand for label packaging, which provides the nutritive and product information. Superwetting surfactants are widely

used in developing the coating formulations especially for the hard-to-coat surfaces such as metals, wood, and composites. This is expected to propel the global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

• BYK

• BASF SE

• Ethox Chemicals LLC

• Siltech Corporation

• Evonik

• AGC SEIMI CHEMICAL CO.

• Ashland

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd.

• BRANDT

Market Segmentation

The global superwetting surfactants market has been segregated on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global superwetting surfactants market has been divided into organic surfactants, silicone-based surfactants, fluoro-surfactants, and others. The silicone-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR on account of high demand in the agrochemicals industry. In addition, the product is widely use in developing coating formulations for the automotive industry.

On the basis of application, the global superwetting surfactants market has been categorized into agricultural adjuvants, paints & coatings, cleaning, printing inks, overprint varnishes & primers, adhesives, and others. The agricultural adjuvants segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to be the leading segment in the coming years. The growing demand for highly efficient agrochemicals with minimal negative impact is likely to boost the demand for superwetting surfactants as a performance enhancer. Furthermore, the coatings and varnishes application segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global superwetting surfactants market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to be the fastest growing regional market. This is primarily attributed to the surging demand for the product in agrochemicals, paints and coatings and consumer goods industries in this region.

The market in North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share on account of rapid growth in demand for the product

for increasing the agricultural productivity. The European market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

• Superwetting Surfactants Manufacturers

• Traders and Distributors of Superwetting Surfactants

• Research and Development Institutes

• Potential Investors

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Nationalized Laboratories

