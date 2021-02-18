Soy Protein Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

The increasing availability of soy protein bars is also likely to be a major driver for the global soy protein market over the forecast period. While most consumers may look at protein powder as a food for fitness freaks only, protein bars have become more popular among the general populace, as they can be consumed immediately and contain lower levels of carbs than regular snack bars. This is likely to be a major driver for the global soy protein market over the forecast period, as it gives the market players a chance to connect with new customers who aren’t fitness enthusiasts.

