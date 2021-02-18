Seaweed Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

Seaweed market offers huge growth opportunities for the industrial players. The market is fragmented and marked by the presence of several large and small scale vendors. Market players are pouring in million dollars for product innovation. There has been rising product launches including snack products with seaweed flavor. With growing inclination of the end-users towards various seaweed meals and use of seaweed as paleo diet has offered potential growth opportunities for the seaweed manufacturers. Industry players in the Seaweed segment are well aware of the consumer product preferences and have been responding to it through various dimensions including introduction of flavor blends, brand extension to include more sophisticated flavors, specialty products for health conscious consumers and offering various snack option. Most of the industrial players are diversifying and augmenting their capacities based on strategic product positioning and target audience.

