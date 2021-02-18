Global Signature Verification ylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Signature Verification By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Signature Verification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand to lower identity duplication, increasing demand for highly secure identification and personal verification technologies in order to reduce transaction frauds are driving the market.

Based on end user, BFSI sector is dominating the signature verification market and has acquired largest market share due to wide adoption of portable devices such as tablets and smart phones which are used for cashless financial transactions and digital payments. On the other hand, paper-based signatures are shifting towards the dynamic signature verification technology as it reduces transaction time, provides security and also detects changes done to the document.

North America is leading the market globally and the demand for signature verification is rising due to large banks and PCI companies are located in this region. Europe is dominating the market as it consists of various micros, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which include online transactions which may be proned to cyber-attacks and signature verification provides security to the data.

Some of the key players in global signature verification market include Cyber-SIGN, Certify Global, iSign Solutions, Biometric Signature ID, SutiSoft, Ascertia, Hitachi, WonderNet, Odyssey Technologies, KeCrypt, SQN Banking Systems, Scriptel, Parascript, 01 Systems, Secured Signing and DynaSig.

End Users Covered:

• Government & Defense

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education and Research

• Other End Users

Technologies Covered:

• Static signature verification

• Digital signature verification

Product Types Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

