Global Smart TV Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

The global Smart TV market is valued at 109540 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 124280 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Smart TV volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart TV market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Smart TV market is segmented into

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55 inch

≥60 inch

The segment of 42 inch holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 29%.

Segment by Application

Family

Public

The family holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 81% of the market share.

Global Smart TV Market: Regional Analysis

The Smart TV market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Smart TV market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Smart TV Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Smart TV market include:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

TCL

Hisense

Sony

Skyworth

Foxconn (Sharp)

Xiaomi

Vizio

Haier

Panasonic

Chonghong

Konka

TOSHIBA