Global High Performance Computing Market research Report 2019

Market Highlights

As per MRFR analysis, the expansion of the high performance computing market can attributed to mounting complexities of computational capabilities to resolve business issues. MRFR study states that the High Performance Computing Market can rise at 8% CAGR in the assessment period. By 2023, the High Performance Computing Market can value at USD 50 billion from USD 31 billion in 2017. Some of the drivers supporting the growth of the global High-performance Computing market include, a higher rate of HPC adoption in government, industrial, and enterprise application, need for high computational capabilities and & complex application management, and adoption of cloud high-performance computing. However, lack of expertise & high cost in HPC maintenance and advancement in high-performance workstations are some of the factors restraining the market growth of high-performance computing in the coming future.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2698

Segmentation:

The segmented evaluation of the High Performance Computing (HPC) market is done by verticals, component, and deployment.

The component based segments of the high performance computing market are networking devices, server, storage, and software.

The Component Server based segments of the high performance computing market is expected to generate the highest turnover for the market across the analysis period. The Component Server segments can cause the high performance computing market to rise at 12% CAGR in the analysis period. The Networking Devices segment is observed to be the rapidly growing segment.

ALSO READ:https://ehteshamuniverse.tumblr.com/post/640082100581761024/high-performance-computing-market-report-2019-key

The deployment based segment of the high performance computing market are on-premise, and on-cloud. The On-Premise deployment segment of the HPC market is expected to thrive due to rise in on-premise deployment method for HPC.

The vertical based segments of the high performance computing market are BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation among others. The BFSI segment can dominating in the review period and can contribute to the market rise by 8% CAGR. The Healthcare and IT & Telecommunication segments are expected to contribute largely to the expansion of the HPC market in the review period 2017-2023

ALSO READ:https://ehtesham.video.blog/2021/01/12/high-performance-computing-market-trends-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-segments-growth-drivers-key-findings-and-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-effects/

Regional Analysis

For this study, Market Research Future has segmented the global high performance computing market in four different regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global High Performance Computing market, by region, is led by North America in 2017. The technological advancements, and developing supercomputing facilities are expected to drive the market in North America in the coming years. The U.S. is leading the market whereas Canada is expected to witness high growth rate in the coming future. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market for high performance computing due to increasing adoption of HPC for weather forecasting and research activities. However, Rest of the World is growing with steady growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2023.

ALSO READ:http://finance.sanrafael.com/camedia.sanrafael/news/read/40962257/Battery_Recycling_Market_Eyeing_Phenomenal_Growth_at_a_Healthy_5.85_CAGR_|_Market_Research_Future_

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the High-performance Computing Market – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Dell, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Oracle Corporation, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-electric-scooter-and-battery-market-2021-business-trends-covid—19-outbreak-competitor-strategy-global-segments-industry-profit-growth-landscape-and-demand-2025-2021-01-19