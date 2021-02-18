Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Global Dynamics, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend and Demand, Forecast to 2023

Market Segmentation:

The Global Emulsion Adhesives Market has been segmented by Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Based on Type, the market has been segmented into acrylic polymers, polyvinyl acetate (PVA), vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), styrene-butadiene latex (SB), polyurethane dispersion (PUD), and others. Among these, acrylic polymer is being widely preferred due to good mechanical stability and high tack, cohesive & peel strength. It is mainly used in tapes and removable & permanent pressure sensitive labels. PVA and VAE are used in paperboard packaging, bookbinding, construction, textiles, envelopes, and bags & sacks among others.

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into tapes & labels, furniture, woodworking, decorated plywood, composite materials, plastics, paper, panels, cloths, and others. Taps and labels accounted for the largest market share in 2017 on account of increasing demand for pressure sensitive labels in beverages, food, and cosmetics & personal care products.

Based on End-Use Industry, the market has been segmented into packaging, paper working, furnishing, construction, automotive, and others. Packaging accounted for the largest share of the Global Emulsion Adhesives Market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period on account of increased demand for packaged food and beverages. Furnishing industry accounted for the second largest share of the Global Emulsion Adhesives in 2017. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for multi-functional and technology driven furniture coupled with improving living standard and rising disposable per capita income.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the Global Emulsion Adhesives Market are Eastman Chemical Company (US), Emerald Performance Materials (US), Chemsultants International, Inc. (US), H.B. Fuller(US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), 3M (US), Cemedine Co., Ltd (Japan), Paramelt (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Ashland (US).

Regional Analysis:

Based on Region, the Emulsion Adhesives Market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Emulsion Adhesives Market on account of the growing end-use industries in the region, especially the packaging, furnishing, automotive, and construction. An expanding population base and rising disposable income of consumers are the other factors driving market growth.

North America is a prominent market for Emulsion Adhesives due to the growing flexible packaging industry as a result of the increasing consumption of packaged beverages and food products.

The European market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the review period. The growing packaging and furnishing industry are propelling market growth.

The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to register moderate growth during the review period as a result of the growing industrial base in these regions.

