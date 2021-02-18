Global Polymer Foam Market Research Report 2025

The lightweight qualities of polymer foams are expected to benefit the market in the coming period. Reports that appraise the chemicals and materials industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on industry verticals that assess the market development and prospects.

The progress of the market is projected to profit from a positive CAGR in the coming period. Polymer Foam Market Is Estimated to Be Valued at Over USD 95 Billion In 2018 And Is Projected to Grow With 5% CAGR During the Forecast Period, 2019–2025.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

The need to ensure thermal and acoustic insulation capabilities in certain applications such as construction and transportation is expected to motivate the market for polymer foams. The amplified demand for cushioning in the automotive sector is expected to motivate the polymer foam market in the forthcoming period.

The central contenders in the polymer foam market are:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Recticel NV

Rogers Corporation

Synthos S.A.

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Total S.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

SABIC

Zotefoams plc

Competitive Analysis:

The positive effect exerted by governments in the development of the market is expected to guide the market towards sound progress in the coming years. The disequilibrium noticed in the forces that are backing the growth of the market is expected to lead to a relatively slow pace of the growth. The global economies are reacting to the market forces by implementing favorable policies and cutbacks so as prevent a slowdown in the progress of the market. The changes in the income levels globally are contributing to the growth of the market. The rise in individual discretionary spending is anticipated to lead to the progress of the market. The enhancement of the distribution channels is projected to motivate market growth relatively. The conducive nature of the monetary and fiscal policies is likely to lead to solid growth in the market. Moreover, the rise in International transactions is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the market considerably.

Segmental Analysis:

The assessment of the segments in the Polymer Foam Market is carried out on the basis of type, end-user industry, product type, and region. By type, the polymer foam market is segmented into rigid and flexible. Based on product type, the polymer foam market is segmented into polystyrene (PS), polyurethane (PU), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polypropylene (PP). On the basis of end-user industry, the market for polymer foam is segmented into furniture, construction, transportation, textiles, packaging, and others. Based on the regions, the polymer foam market is segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The study of the regions in the polymer foam market comprises of Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. The demand for polymer foam is projected to grow in several countries of the Middle East and African regions such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait owing to the increased adoption rate by the crude oil producers. Moreover, the existence of large oil & gas reserves in this region is projected to decrease the raw material demand gap for polymer foams and propel the development of the market. The North American region’s polymer foam market is projected to observe remarkable growth due to the high consumption potential, growing production abilities, and increasing economic growth rate. The demand for polymer foam in the European region is projected to develop in several countries such as Italy, Spain, U.K, Germany, France, and Russia on account of growing spending in innovation and increasing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, the incidence of major automobile manufacturers, particularly in Germany, is anticipated to give impetus to the market progress. The Latin American nations such as Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil are also projected to observe a substantial decline in the polymer foam market. The Asia Pacific polymer foam market is projected to develop with a reasonable CAGR due to emerging crude oil processing and increasing petroleum refineries in India and China.

