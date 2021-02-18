Global Somatostatin Analogs Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Scope

Somatostatin analogs market 2020 can expect to capture a significant valuation of close to USD 8,640 Million by 2025, reveals MRFR (Market Research Future). MRFR also projects favorable prospects for the market at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2025 (assessment period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, combined with an in-depth analysis following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Main Drivers and Deterrents

The American Association of Neurological Surgeons’ latest study reveals that close to 10-15 per million cases of Cushing’s syndrome emerge each year. The syndrome is commonly known to affect individuals in the age group of 20 to 50 years and is more prominent among the female population. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of NETs/neuroendocrine tumors has also been observed worldwide, in recent years. Estimations reveal that in the US alone, over 12,000 patients suffer from NETs annually; and roughly 170,000 patients live with the disease, as of 2019. In a nutshell, the surging burden of acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Cushing syndrome, and similar other diseases has accelerated the growth of the Somatostatin analogs market.

Segmental Insight

Somatostatin analogs market can be categorized with respect to type and application.

The Somatostatin analogs types available in the market include Lanreotide, Pasireotide and Octreotide. Octreotide is most likely to emerge as the top segment in the market as it notes the highest demand as a commercial vaccine. Pasireotide could be the fastest expanding segment in the years to come, on account of the surging knowledge with regard to the different treatment options among patients afflicted by Cushing’s syndrome, for which Pasireotide is the key treatment drug.

Somatostatin analogs find extensive applications in Cushing’s syndrome, acromegaly, neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), and more. Application of these drugs is most common in neuroendocrine tumor, which is expected to be the top segment during the conjectured period. However, the fastest growth will be witnessed by the acromegaly segment during the given period.

Regional Study

Europe, Americas, Middle East & Africa/MEA and Asia Pacific/APAC are the top markets for Somatostatin analogs across the world.

Canada and the US are the frontrunners in the worldwide healthcare industry, enabling the Americas to capture the leading position in the global market. High awareness level with regard to NETs and similar disorders, significant per capita income, and the rising entry of new vendors like Chiasma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals have led to the introduction of a higher number of generic somatostatin analog drugs in the region. Acquisitions and mergers between reputed companies, substantial R&D spending, and the robust product pipeline also offer lucrative growth opportunities to the regional market.

Europe’s stand as the second highest gainer in the global market is the result of the growing investments by the renowned firms in the region, including Ipsen Pharma and Novartis AG. The regional market is also strongly influenced by the increased burden of NET and Acromegaly cases and the subsequent rise in the demand for effective treatment options. The thriving health care sector, substantial treatment and diagnosis rates of carcinoid tumors and various hormonal conditions, and the rising involvement of small firms in the development of new drugs can bolster the growth potential of the market in France, the UK and Germany.

MRFR deems APAC as potentially the fastest expanding market over the evaluation period, as the region is witnessing a drastic rise in NET cases in India, South Korea and Japan. In addition to this, the fast economic surge and the increasing spending by pharmaceutical vendors in the region are also projected to offer key opportunities in the following years. Presence of well-known domestic vendors and the fierce rivalry between the domestic and global firms can be a huge growth rendering factor in the regional market as well.

Eminent Firms

Some of the highly eminent vendors profiled in the MRFR study are Ipsen Pharma (France), Peptron (South Korea), Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Israel), Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), to mention a few.

The new industry entrants are Chiasma Inc. (US), Dauntless Pharmaceuticals (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Midatech Pharma plc (UK), Camurus AB (Sweden), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (US), and more.

