Global Dental Chair Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Analysis

The global dental chair market is predicted to touch USD 627.1 million at a 4.1% CAGR between 2019-2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Dental chairs, along with being a necessity to ensure the right dental care, also play a crucial role in strengthening the communication between practitioners/dentists and patients. For a dentist, a dental chair serves as a vital operational tool, and for the patient, it symbolizes comfort when they undergo a dental treatment.

ALSO READ :https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2895197/global-analytics-of-things-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2025/

Numerous factors are propelling the global dental chair market demand. Such factors, as stated by the new MRFR report, include the increasing awareness about oral hygiene and oral health, rising prevalence of dental disorders and oral diseases, increasing number of dental clinics and dentists, the advanced functionality of dental chairs resulting in improved dental care services, increase in dental procedures and examinations, and burgeoning demand for dental care services.

ALSO READ :https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1198941/global-analytics-of-things-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2025/

On the contrary, lack of adequate infrastructure, especially in low economic countries and high equipment costs, are factors that may limit the global dental chair market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global dental chair market based on application, type, and product.

By product, the global dental chair market is segmented into non-powered dental chair and powered dental chair. Of these, the powered dental chair will lead the market over the forecast period for its advanced features and improved functionality.

Based on type, the global dental chair market is segmented into a portable dental chair and fixed dental chair. Of these, the fixed dental chair will dominate the market over the forecast period for its better features. The portable dental chair meanwhile, is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period for its flexibility of operation sans power supply and in ambulatory settings as well.

ALSO READ :https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2861642/global-analytics-of-things-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2025/

Based on application, the global dental chair market is segmented into orthodontics, oral surgery, examination, and others. Of these, the examination segment will have a major shard in the market over the forecast period, while the orthodontics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global dental chair market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the growth of the dental chair market in the region include the rising number of dental procedures and examinations, increasing number of dentists, the creation of innovative products, increasing awareness about oral health, and growing demand for prosthodontics.

The global dental chair market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the presence of several prominent product manufacturers, the rising number of dental surgeries, and dentists, and an increasing number of oral surgeries.

ALSO READ :https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1690770/global-analytics-of-things-market-research-report-2025/

The global dental chair market in the APAC region is predicted to have significant growth during the forecast period. Demand for dental procedures, rising per capita disposable income, an increasing number of dental care providers, growing dental tourism, especially in Asian countries, and developing healthcare infrastructure are adding market growth.

The global dental chair market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share over the forecast period for low per capita disposable income, lack of awareness about oral hygiene, and limited healthcare infrastructure.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the global dental chair market report include XO CARE A/S (Denmark), Midmark (US), KaVo Dental GmbH (US), Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc. (US), A-dec Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Patterson Dental Supply Inc. (US), Planmeca Oy (Finland), and Dentsply Sirona (US).

ALSO READ :https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2184484/global-analytics-of-things-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]