Mold Release Agent Research Report 2015-2020

Mold Release Agent Market Overview to 2023:

Mold Release Agents are used to control the adhering of molding surface and substrate. Mold Release Agents can be easily cooled and poured directly into mold cavities, as an external release agents. Mold Release Agent is formulated especially for mold making and casting, and works with most liquid rubber and liquid plastic products. Mold release agents’ major use is to release plastics, rubber, concrete, and different substrate.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of Mold Release Agent Market are increasing rubber production owing to the rising automobile manufacturing units, rising demand for plastic products in food processing and storing applications. Additionally, increasing construction activities resulting in the use of mold release agents to prevent adhesion of concrete to plywood or any metal surfaces. Increasing urbanization along with rising per capita disposable income in developed and emerging economies are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. Moreover, continuous expansion of paper packaging industry as well as shifting manufacturers’ focus towards green packaging are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the review period, 2017 to 2023. However, growing environmental concerns regarding the toxic effect of chemicals used in mold release agent along with the implementation of strict regulations are predicted to hinder the market growth over the assessment period, 2017 to 2023.

Global Key Players:

Chem-Trend L.P.

Michelman, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Wacker Chemie AG

Croda International plc

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mcgee Industries Inc

Cresset Chemical Company

Grignard Company, LLC

REXCO

Marbocote Ltd

CHUKYO Europe GmbH’

Industry Segmentation:

The Global Mold Release Agent Industry is categorized based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into solvent based and water based. Based on application, the Mold Release Agent Market is categorized into concrete, rubber, plastics, food processing, paper, and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest Mold Release Agent Market followed by North America and Europe due to strong existence of rubber raw materials. In Europe, Germany, Russia, and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for Mold Release Agents in paper packaging manufacturing. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are the fastest growing market for Mold Release Agent, and is estimated to grow with the same pace over the forecast period. Improving living standards along with the flourishing growth of mold plastics sector is predicted to contribute to the regional market growth. In North America, the U.S and Mexico are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to expansion and renovation housing projects as well as increasing innovations. In South America, Mexico is expected to register strong growth due to robust presence of automobile manufacturers.

