Global Public Key Infrastructure Market research Report 2023

Market Highlights

The increased value being placed on encryption technology is the key to motivating the public key infrastructure market. Reports that review the information and communication technology industry has been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. The market estimates show that the global PKI market stands to make USD 1,987.1 Mn in revenues while progressing with a CAGR of 21.12% in the forecast period.

The need to ensure development in operational efficiency is a core feature that is promoting the adoption of public key infrastructure around the world. The heightened focus on transaction security is anticipated to influence the public key infrastructure market further. Furthermore, the introduction of 5G and the speedy adoption of the concept of IoT are anticipated to define the growth of the public key infrastructure market in the forecast years.

Deployment of PKI eliminates the precarious traditional means of authentication processes that are supported by mails or fax signatures. Much of the PKI’s success can be credited to the rapid growth of the IoT ecosystem. Internet has connected nearly all systems, technologies and devices. This has led to the development of more rampant machine-to-machine and man-to-machine communication where PKI plays an important role. With the expansion of IoT, industries are becoming more aware about importance of security.

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the public key infrastructure market size is carried out on the basis of deployment, solution, end-users, and region. On the basis of solutions, the public key infrastructure market comprises of PIN authentication, enrolment deployment, inventory of digital identities, secure roaming, self-registration, and others. On the basis of deployment, the public key infrastructure is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The end-users segment of the public key infrastructure market comprises of aerospace & defense, human resources, healthcare & life sciences, government, BFSI, education & research, manufacturing, retail, and others. By region, the public key infrastructure market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Analysis:

The PKI market has been covered across five key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America and Asia Pacific (APAC). North currently accounts for the largest market share and trend is expected to continue beyond 2018. Presence of an established technology sector can be linked with the region’s market dominance. Following on the hills of North America, APAC and Europe are other two important markets for PKI.

Competitive Dashboard:

The influence of governmental policies is motivating further development in the market. The uncertainty in the market is a critical factor that is driving the formulation of policies and plans that will be applied to drive market growth. The competitors are devoting their resources to ensure an optimum level of growth in the coming years. The competition level in the market is found to be conducive to the advancement of the players who are operating in the market. The need to capture a broader chunk of the profits is supporting the expansion of the market. The rise in the flow of international transactions between nations is further inspiring the progress of the market. The synergies being created between supply and demand forces in the market is expected to induce further growth of the market. The fluctuations in the currency are expected to stabilize and thus create a favorable impact on the market.

The distinguished contenders in the public key infrastructure market are SIGNiX, DocuSign Inc, Comodo Group Inc., Assa Abloy Group, VeriSign Inc., Gemalto NV, Ascertia, GoDaddy Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, GlobalSign, and Lexmark International Inc to name a few.

