Global Membranous Nephropathy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The Global Membranous Nephropathy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Membranous nephropathy is a kidney disorder. It is an autoimmune disorder which can occur by itself or in conjunction with several other diseases. Membranous nephropathy is one of the most common causes of nephrotic syndrome. Membranous nephropathy can be caused due to various factors such as any autoimmune disease, use of certain medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and exposure to certain infection such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and syphilis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally around 71 million people have the hepatitis C infection. This alarming rate of hepatitis C infections globally is likely to increase the market for membranous nephropathy.

Segmentation

The global membranous nephropathy market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into primary and secondary.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into conservative therapy, non-immunosuppressive therapy, and immunosuppressive therapy.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into urine test (urinalysis), blood test, glomerular filtration rate test, antinuclear antibody test, kidney ultrasound or Computed Tomography (CT), kidney biopsy, anti-PLA2R antibody test, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into research centers, hospitals, and specialty centers.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global membranous nephropathy market owing to the rising aging population and increasing rate of kidney disorders. Additionally, rising patient population rates along with increasing healthcare expenditure are likely to enhance the growth of membranous nephropathy in the North American region. Similarly, according to the National Kidney Foundation, in 2015 the U.S. is expected to spend around USD 48 million for the treatment of chronic kidney diseases.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing aging mass and increasing obesity rates. Additionally, improving government support and increasing healthcare infrastructure along with rising demand for technologically advanced treatment is driving the growth of the membranous nephropathy market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe was aged 65 and above. Additionally, according to NHS, around 215,000 people have hepatitis C in the U.K. These rising rates in infection affected population is likely to drive the growth of the membranous nephropathy market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for membranous nephropathy whose growth is attributed to the rising population, which in turn increases the overall patient population and rising population affected by genetic disorders. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for new and innovative treatment options along with the rise in the standard of living are likely to drive the growth of the market. India and China are the foremost contributors to the market growth due to the growing demand for advanced treatments and rising rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Membranous Nephropathy market are Abbvie, Inc., Allergan Plc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and FibroGen, Pfizer Inc., among others.

