Global Crack Tooth Syndrome Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Cracked tooth syndrome (CTS) is also known as split tooth/ cracked cusp syndrome or incomplete fracture of posterior teeth. CTS is a dental condition characterized by a fractured but unbroken tooth, which is the third-largest cause leading to the tooth loss after caries and periodontal diseases. CTS conditions are more painful, increasing incidences of root caries, teeth crowding, gum disease, erosion, parafunctional occlusion, attrition, abrasion, and numbers of cracks.

The introduction of the interim endodontic therapy boosts the growth of the market, providing solutions to eliminate infection & regenerate native bone in the site before extraction & immediate dental implant placement. Moreover, the emergence of new advanced diagnosis treatments escalates the market on the global platform, increasing the success ratio over the traditional diagnosis.

Besides, the growing numbers of risk factors of CTS, such as anatomical considerations, previous dental restorative procedures, occlusal factors, and trauma are fuelling the market demand. On the other hand, high costs of treatments and dental implants, alongside, the inadequate reimbursements for dental implants reflected by high out-of-pocket costs reimbursements are impeding the growth of the market.

Crack Tooth Syndrome Market – Segments

The report is segmented into six market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Diagnosis : Dye Test, Clinical Examination, X-ray, and Radiograph, Transillumination, among others.

By Types : Incompletely Fractured (oblique & vertical) and Completely Fractured Teeth (obliquely directed & vertically directed), among others.

By Drug Class : Anti-biotic and Pain Killers, among others.

By Treatments : Crown Restoration, Stabilization, Extraction, and Root Canal Therapy, among others.

By Devices : Implants, Expendables, and Adhesives, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Crack Tooth Syndrome Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global crack tooth syndrome market, with the largest market share. With the continually rising prevalence of the syndrome among all age groups, the region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the anticipated period. Factors positively impacting market growth, include the increasing digital advancement in medical technology and the uptake of advanced technologies. With its largest CTS treatment market and high healthcare expenditures into the dental segment, the US accounts for a substantial share in the regional market.

The crack tooth syndrome market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors, such as the well-spread awareness among people towards oral care, resurging per capita healthcare expenditures, and the proliferation of healthcare sector in the region foster the regional market growth. Countries, such as Italy, Germany, and the UK support the growth of the regional market on a large scale. Especially, Germany is expected to drive the regional market with its vast medical device industry and CTS treatment market.

The Asia Pacific crack tooth syndrome market is rapidly emerging as a lucrative market globally. The region demonstrates substantial growth opportunities with increasing technological advancements and large untapped markets. The burgeoning dental treatment markets, especially in India & China, backed by the vast population and the large unmet clinical needs propel the growth in the regional market. In well-developed economies, such as the UK and the US, CTS treatments are quite costly, which in turn drives the APAC market, fueling the medical tourism market in developing economies such as India, Malaysia, etc.

Crack Tooth Syndrome Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the crack tooth syndrome market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. To gain a substantial market share, these players incorporate strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, agreement & partnership, expansion, and new product launch. Key manufacturers of medical devices and implants develop a comprehensive range of safe and reliable solutions portfolio utilizing breakthrough manufacturing techniques & technologies.

Major Players:

Players leading the global crack tooth syndrome market, include Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Nobel Biocare, 3M, Osstem Prosthetics, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, DENTSPLY Sirona, and Planmeca OY, among others.

