Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is accounted for $3.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. The rising need for efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant and the evolution of industrial internet of things (II0T) & growing demand for smart automation solution are some of the key factors propelling market growth. However, a complex designing structure of human-machine interface is hindering the market. In addition, Integration of micro programmable logic controllers (PLCs) with HMI and technological advancements of open platform architecture or OPA resulting in improvement of the migration process is providing ample opportunities.

Human Machine Interface has become the standard interface for operator control on new and upgraded plant equipment and process control systems. Simply, an HMI is a central control system that communicates operator inputs and receives real-time data and feedback from a PLC logic controller. An HMI provides an important visual of what is going on inside the control system. It records important production information including cycle counts, times, and recipes for different processes.

Amongst end user, discrete Industries is segmented due to manufacturing in discrete industries is often characterized by very high complexity and limited volume or low complexity and high volume. These industries often have individual or separate production units. A discrete product at the end of its lifecycle can be broken down into its components and they can be recycled.

By geography, North America is dominated owing to Factors such as growth in the discrete industries, high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, and increasing demand for advanced software solutions in the manufacturing industries are propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the key players in Human Machine Interface (HMI) market include are ABB Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, General Electric Co, Kontron AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation, Inc, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Products Covered:

Industrial Personal Computers ( PCs)

Interface Software

Display Terminals

Offerings Covered:

Software

Hardware

Services

Types Covered:

Rubber Keypads

Touch Screen

Interface Software

Remote Panel

Membrane Switches

Solutions Covered:

Direct Sales Channels

Indirect Sales Channels

Configurations Covered:

Embedded

Standalone

Technologies Covered:

Motion Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Bionic Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Tactile Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Optical Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Acoustic Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Applications Covered:

Healthcare

Gaming

Factory Automation

Automobiles

Electronic Consumer Applications

Smartphone and Tablets

End-Users Covered:

Discrete Industries

Process Industries

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

