Global Operational Analytics Market research Report 2021

Segmentation:

The global review of the operational analytics market by MRFR analysts includes segments like type, application, deployment type, verticals, and business utility. These data would help in forming an idea about the market and then decide steps for the future market.

By type, the operational analytics market includes a proper study of service and software.

By business utility, the review of the operational analytics market includes a detailed study of sales, finance, human resource, marketing, and others.

By application, it includes a comprehensive study of risk management, fraud detection, predictive asset maintenance, workforce management, supply chain management, sales & marketing management, customer management, and others.

By deployment type, the report on the operational analytics market finds details of on-premise and on-cloud.

By verticals, the operational analytics market study comprises healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, financial services, retail, government, transportation & logistics and others.

Industry News:

In August 2020, MemSQL announced that they are planning to make their collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) stronger by joining the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP). MemSQL’s architecture is designed in such a way that its cloud-based database for operational analytics and the cloud-native app can benefit from the power of AWS services like Apache Kafka and Amazon SageMaker. Their latest version can profit from Amazon Elastic Cloud Computing (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), which would help the company with full extensibility for real-time operational analytics. This technology upgrade reflects that MemSQL can be optimized to back projects using artificial intelligence, streaming data, and machine learning (ML).

In August 2020, Perforce’s Akana, a multi-cloud, full lifecycle API management solution that has been developed for monitoring, designing, securing, managing, implementing, and publishing APIs, released the new version of API management platform Akana 2020.1.0. This new release suggests that Akana has already improved its strong business and operational analytics capabilities by allowing increased visibility for API Product Managers that will help understand API usage metrics across the enterprise.

