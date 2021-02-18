Proximity Marketing Market 2020 – 2023: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Global Segments, Competitor Strategy, Sales, Supply, Demand and Regional Study

Proximity Marketing Market Highlights:

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the proximity marketing market owing to better network infrastructure, higher technology implementation and implementation of proximity marketing in retail sector.

Adoption of proximity marketing in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the proximity marketing market. The increased adoption of location based technology in retail, gaming and automotive sector is driving the market in the region. The rise in demand for BLE beacon in retail stores is driving the proximity marketing market in the region.

According to an eminent research firm, Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Proximity Marketing Market is poised to get evaluated at approximately USD 52 BN by 2023, at a whopping CAGR of 28% throughout the forecast period (2017 to 2023). The rapidly growing eCommerce sector is a key driving force behind the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the proximity marketing market include Google Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Bluvision Inc. (US), inMarket Media LLC (Italy), Estimote Inc. (US), Proxama PLC (UK), and ROXIMITY (US), among others.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3909

Proximity Marketing Market Segments:

The proximity marketing market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. In North America region, retail sector is witnessing considerable market share owing to adoption of proximity marketing in upscale stores and shopping malls.

BLE beacon tools are used in some retail stores to prevent unwanted stealing of clothes and accessories and. Most of the retail stores in the region are using GPS geo-fencing application to increase customers in the store that is one of the significant factor driving market growth in the region.

Proximity Marketing Market Regional Analysis:

The North American region is projected to remain the largest market for proximity marketing, globally, throughout the forecast period. The presence of major technology providers equipped with advanced technologies alongside, the implementation of cutting-edge technology in the advertisement sector in the region drives the growth in the market. Rise in the usages of the Internet and smartphones and an increasing number of shoppers depending on reviews and shopping experience of others drive the growth of the market.

The Europe proximity marketing market accounts for the second-largest market, globally. The presence of various notable players provides a competitive advantage to the regional market. Huge deployments of proximity marketing platforms by middle and large enterprises are some of the major factors that drive the regional market. High adoption of proximity marketing across the growing number of agencies, brands, and retailers, propels the growth of the regional market.

The proximity marketing market in the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a profitable market, globally. An augmenting demand from the growing number of retailers and businesses for tools that can drive the traffic towards the brick & mortar shops is a key driving force behind the growth of the market. Substantial investments transpired by the market players in the development of efficient proximity platforms impact the growth of the regional market, positively. India and China are the major proximity marketing market in the region.

Proximity Marketing Market Competitive Analysis:

Characterized by the presence of a number of well-established players, the proximity marketing market appears to be highly competitive. These players incorporate strategic initiates such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to gain a competitive advantage and thus to maintain their position in this market. Such strategic moves support the growth and expansion plans of players incorporating them.

Market players enable agencies, brands, retailers, shopping malls, and others to power mobile, and other digital shopping experiences. They strive to provide the data & analytics to power mobile shopping experiences that drive consumers’ path to purchase in brick-and-mortar locations

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

June 26, 2019 – ShopAdvisor, Inc. (the US), a leading global provider of end-to-end proximity marketing solutions, launched a new mobile marketing platform that can help small brands boost traffic.

The new platform, a customer acquisition accelerator program, is designed for small and mid-sized QSR and fast casual restaurants. It provides a virtual turnkey and cost-effective way to grow brand awareness, target prospective customers with the right offer at the right time, increases traffic to restaurant locations, and generates sales lift.

Read More: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/knowledge-management-software-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Read More: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-object-storage-market-2021-business-trends-size-emerging-audience-global-segment-and-industry-profit-growth-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-12?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts

Read More: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/interactive-voice-response-ivr-market-2021-business-trends-global-leading-players-segments-regional-analysis-and-industry-profit-growth-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-12?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has created a niche in the world of market research. It is counted among the top market research companies that offer well-researched and updated market research reports and insights to businesses of all sizes. What sets us apart is our super-responsive team that offers quality work keeping clients abridged of the prospective challenges and opportunities in various markets. Our team is adept in their space as well as patiently listens to every client.

The best part is they know their work inside out and possess the expertise to guide the client in the right direction and achieve results on a tight deadline. We are a one-stop solution for all your data research needs. Our team does not believe in the “one size fits all” approach to creating a report that is detailed and concise. We handle 13 industry verticals including Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Information and Communications Technology, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Food, Beverages & Nutrition, Automobile, Consumer and Retail, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Equipment, Packaging & Transport, Construction, and Agriculture. With our unique approach for every market report, we aim to reach the zenith in qualitative business intelligence and syndicated market research.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]