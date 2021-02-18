Global And India Serum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2013-2025

Summary
Serum is the component that is neither a blood cell (serum does not contain white or red blood cells) nor a clotting factor; it is the blood plasma not including the fibrinogens. Serum includes all proteins not used in blood clotting (coagulation) and all the electrolytes, antibodies, antigens, hormones, and any exogenous substances (e.g., drugs and microorganisms).
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Bovine Serum
FBS
Others
By Application
Biological Products
Research
Others
By Company
Thermo Fisher (Life-Tech)
Sigma-Aldrich
Merck
Corning
Bovogen
Moregate Biotech
Biowest
Gemini
Bioind
Tissue Culture Biologicals
Animal Technologies
South Pacific Sera
Lanzhou Minhai
Changchun Xinuo
Wuhan Sanli
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
