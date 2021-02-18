Global IT Training Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global IT Training Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyReport

IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C (business-to-consumer), B2G (business-to-government), and B2B (business-to-business) training. More number of institution have begun to offer informal and social learning platforms to teach IT, which has changed the learning landscape over the past decade.

Major producers in the industry include QA, Tedu, Global Knowledge, etc. Their 2019 revenue accounts for 5.4%, 5.29% and 4.51% respectively. By region, Europe had the highest share of income in 2019, at 30.44%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the IT Training market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the IT Training industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the IT Training YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 6876.8 million in 2019. The market size of IT Training will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global IT Training market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global IT Training market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IT Training market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global IT Training market, covering important regions, viz, United States, Europe, China and India. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global IT Training market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global IT Training market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global IT Training market.

The following players are covered in this report:

CGS

Firebrand

Global Knowledge

New Horizon

Tech Data

Corpex

Dell EMC

ExecuTrain

Fast Lane

GP Strategies

Progility (ILX Group)

Infosec Institute

ITpreneurs

Koenig Solutions

Learning Tree International

NetCom Learning

NIIT

Onlc Training Centers

QA

SkillSoft

TTA

LearnQuest

Tedu

Itcast

IT Training Breakdown Data by Type

Infrastructure

Development

Data and AI

Security

Others

Infrastructure holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 37.65% in 2019.

IT Training Breakdown Data by Application

Individuals

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government

Military and Others

Individual IT training holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for over 53% of the revenue share in 2019.