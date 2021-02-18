Global And India Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2013-2025

Summary

Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing refers to accept commissioned from pharmaceutical companies, provide the service about API production, agent production, packaging and son on which required for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Finished Dosage Formulations

By Application

Big Pharma

Specialty/Midsize

Generics

Others

By Company

Catalent

DPx

Lonza

Piramal Healthcare

Aenova

Jubilant

Famar

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fareva Holding

AbbVie

Nipro Corp

Vetter

Sopharma

DPT Laboratories

Recipharm

NextPharma

Dishman

Aesica

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

