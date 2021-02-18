Global Industrial Gearbox Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2022

About Industrial Gearbox

Mechanical gearboxes that are used in industrial sectors for functions such as transmitting power between machinery, automation systems, and process units are known as industrial gearboxes.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global industrial gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gearbox market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Gearbox Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

Siemens

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Market driver

Adoption of industrial automation

Market challenge

Growing competition from direct drive systems

Market trend

Decline in cost of gearboxes used in wind power generation

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

