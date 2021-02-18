Global Data Catalog Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Data Catalog Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyRepor

this report focuses on the global Data Catalog status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Catalog development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Collibra

Alation

TIBCO Software

Informatica

Alteryx

Datawatch

Microsoft

AWS

Waterline Data

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Research and academia

Media and entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Government and defense

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Catalog status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Catalog development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Catalog are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.