Global Text Analytics ylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Text Analytics By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Text Analytics Market is accounted for $3.48 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% to reach $11.19 billion by 2023. Factors like text analytics, predictive analytics for businesses and rise in highly customized and industry-specific applications are boosting the market growth. Lack of awareness, skilled workforce, and other operational challenges will impede the market growth. Furthermore, rising significance of big data and IOT in analytics market provide wider opportunity for the market to grow.

Cloud based segment is anticipated to be the largest revenue generating market. Predictive analytics segment is expected to dominate the application segment during the forecast period. The retail and eCommerce segment, followed by the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment, is witnessed to be the largest market during the forecast period. North America is the largest revenue generating region owing to the easy availability of text analytics solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to growing awareness, surge in data, and increasing demand for real-time analytics.

Some of the key players in global Text Analytics market are Attensity Inc., Averbis, Bitext Innovations S.L., Clarabridge, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, IBM Corporation, Infegy, Inc., Knime.Com AG, Lexalytics, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., Meaningcloud LLC, Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc. and TIBCO Software Inc.

End-Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

• Energy & Utilities

• Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMC

Government & Defense

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Telecommunications & Information Technology

• Travel & Hospitality

• Other End-Users

Applications Covered:

• Brand reputation

• Competitive intelligence

• Customer relationship management (CRM)

• Document Management

• Fraud detection

• Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

• Marketing Management

• Predictive analytics

• Workforce Management

