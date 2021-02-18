Global Digital Signature ylene Film Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, Digital Signature By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digital Signature Market is accounted for $662.4 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.0% to reach $3209.4 million by 2022. Factors like increasing use of digital signature to eliminate fraud, Technological innovations and enhanced data integrity, scalability, and transparency are driving the market growth. Increase in adoption of cloud based solutions will provide opportunity for Digital Signature market. However, implementation cost and incompatibility among various digital signature techniques will hinder the market.

Cloud based solutions is projected to be the largest deployment segment as they reduce the operational cost of implementation. The managed services segment is expected to witness largest market share owing to reduction of the cost of operations as well as they provide integration of Wide Area Network (WAN) and branch networks. North America is the largest market followed by Europe. Europe growth is attributed to growing legal services firms, adoption of digital signature and release of new regulations for electronic signatures by the European Electronic Messaging Association. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to enhancement of digital technologies in countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in global Digital Signature market are Adobe Systems, Inc, Ascertia, Microsoft Corporation, Docusign, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp, Gemalto, Inc, IdenTrust, Inc, International Business solutions llc, Kofax Limited, Korea SYSTEM’s TECH Inc, Kotrade Inc, Right Signature LLC, Secured Signing Limited, Signix Inc and Oracle Corporation.

Deployments Covered:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

• Web Based

Components Covered:

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

• Solutions

o Software

o Hardware

Applications Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Education and Research

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Human Resources

• Legal

• Manufacturing and Engineering

• Real Estate

• Other Applications

