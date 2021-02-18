Global Bladder Cancer Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The Bladder Cancer Market Report Analyzes the Industry Segments by Type, by Treatment, by End User and its Sub-Segments. The Report Analyze of the Market with Respect to the Current Market Size and Future Prospective.

Worldwide Segmentation Analysis

The global bladder cancer market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the global bladder cancer market is segmented into transitional cell bladder cancer, invasive bladder cancer, superficial bladder cancer, squamous cell bladder cancer, adenocarcinoma, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global bladder cancer market is classified into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, and others. Chemotherapy is classified into Valstar (valrubicin), Javlor (vinflunine ditartrate), Mitomycin C, Gemcitabine and cisplatin chemotherapy (GemCis), and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global bladder cancer market is classified into urine lab tests, cystoscopy, biopsy, imaging tests, and others. The urine lab tests segment is further classified into urinalysis, urine cytology, urine culture, and urine tumor marker test. The imaging test segment is further divided into intravenous pyelogram (IVP), computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and bladder ultrasound.

On the basis of end user, the global bladder cancer market is classified into hospitals, clinics, cancer care centers, and others.

Bladder Cancer Market – Highlights

Bladder Cancer is cancer of the urinary bladder, which is a temporary reservoir for urine as it passes out of the body. The kidneys, where urine is produced, are connected to the urinary bladder, which further releases urine into the ureters and out through the urethra. Bladder cancer can be brought on by recurrent bladder infections, exposure to radiation on a consistent basis, and consumption of tobacco in either chewed or smoked form. The global Bladder Cancer Market is likely to be driven by the growing prevalence of smoking around the world, as smoking tobacco is seen to be the strongest causative agent for bladder cancer.

The growing research into cancer treatment is likely to be a major driver for the global bladder cancer market over the forecast period. Bladder cancer is the ninth most prevalent cancer in the world and is mostly found in adults over the age of fifty. Males are more likely to get bladder than women, although this ratio may differ in various countries.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global Bladder Cancer Market Share include AstraZeneca PLC, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, Accord Healthcare, Bedford Lab, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Regional Analysis

The global bladder cancer market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa on the basis of geography.

The Americas is the leading geographical segment of the global bladder cancer market and is likely to hold on to the top position over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of bladder cancer and the rapid development of innovative, advanced cancer therapies. The developed healthcare sector in this region has led to the development of targeted therapies and other innovations, which is likely to be a major driver for the bladder cancer market in North America over the forecast period. Considerable research efforts have also been directed at enabling early diagnosis of bladder cancer, so that the treatment can have more efficacy.

Europe is also a major regional player in the global bladder cancer market and is likely to remain a leading contributor to the global bladder cancer market over the forecast period due to the presence of a highly advanced healthcare sector, especially in Western Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit strong growth in the bladder cancer market over the forecast period.

