Global Portable Scanner Market research Report 2023

Market Synopsis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global portable scanner market is predicted to acquire a significant market value of USD 1759.72 million, expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Reducing price of laser technologies is anticipated to be a key factor driving the portable scanner market 2020. The increasing sales of smartphones and the rising popularity of wireless communication technologies are other notable factors increasing portable scanner demand that can augment the market. Furthermore, the surging demand for wireless portable scanners in the corporate sector, healthcare sector, and retail industry are expected to grow the market in the forecast period. Apart from this, the renowned players are projected to incorporate the latest technologies like A.I., 3D laser, and auto-scan, which can surge the demand for portable scanner and strengthen the market in the forthcoming period.

On the contrary, lack of security standards and the initial cost of investment are expected to hamper the market growth during the review period. However, benefits of portable scanners like mobility, portability, and smooth operating system, along with prior mentioned factors, can counter the impeding factors and boost the Portable Scanner Market.

Market Segmentation

The segmental analysis of the global portable scanner market is done by technology, type, and end-user.

The technology-based segments of the global portable scanner market are linear imager, 2D imager, and laser scanners.

The type-based segments of the global portable scanner market are non-rugged barcode scanner, stationary scanner, automatic scanner, and others.

The end-user based segments of the global portable scanner market are transportation & logistics, retail, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, education, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global portable scanner market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

As per the analysis, the global portable scanner market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. The increasing demand for portable scanners in the healthcare industry is likely to favor the market growth during the forecast period. Among all, the U.S. is expected to play a significant role in developing the regional market. The presence of SMEs is predicted to likely to fuel the market in the coming period.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The regional market expansion can be attributed to the presence of developing countries like India and China. Furthermore, the presence of globally renowned players is another crucial factor growing the market in the coming period. The expansion in the education sector and advancement in I.T. infrastructure are expected to enhance market growth.

Europe is anticipated to acquire significant market share during the projected tenure. The demand for portable scanner in the education sector, corporates, and healthcare sector are predicted to favor the market growth in the coming period. The U.K. and Germany are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The MEA region is expected to acquire the last position during the forecast period. The region is likely to lag owing to the presence of under-developed nations. In addition, lack of awareness is likely to restrict the market growth further. However, the presence of untapped opportunities in the region can aid in the regional market expansion during the evaluation period..

Key Players

The renowned players of the global portable scanner market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Metrologic Instruments (U.S.), Datalogics S.P.A (Italy), Opticon (Australia), Epson America Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), and TouchStar Technologies (U.K.), and Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan).

