Global IP Telephony Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

The global IP Telephony market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on IP Telephony volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IP Telephony market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of IP Telephony in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their IP Telephony manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ascom Holding
Avaya Inc.
Cisco Systems
Gigaset Communications
LG Electronics.
Mitel Networks Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Polycom, Inc.
Yealink Inc.
NEC Corporation
Grandstream Networks
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Hardware Based
Softphones
Service
Segment by Application
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government Organizations
Others
