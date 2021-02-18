SMART MIRROR Research Report 2015-2020

Overview

The global smart mirrors market, according to Market Research Future (MRFR) is slated to register a substantial market valuation of USD 4.01 billion by 2023 at a moderate CAGR of 14.15% during the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

the smart digital mirrors are touted to gain a lucrative market share in healthcare applications, residential as well as professional settings. Smart mirror technologies can enhance patient care, thus plummeting healthcare expenses in some instances. Smart mirrors are likely to deliver patient-specific information such as real-time vital statistics (heart rate, body temperature, and blood pressure) of the patient and prescription reminders. Also, due to the presence of a considerable number of start-ups involved in providing innovative features to their smart mirror products is spurring the market growth. On the other hand, the high preliminary cost of installation and security issues related to confidential and personal data is poised to hamper market growth. The rising trend of smart cities and smart homes is estimated to pave the way for potential opportunities in the smart mirrors market across the globe, in the review period.

Segmentation

The global smart mirror market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, and region.

On The Basis Of The Component, the smart mirror market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

Based on the Applications of Smart Mirrors, the market has been divided into hospitality, automotive, retail, and others.

By Technology, the market is segmented into self-dimming and others (self-repairing, self-cleaning).

