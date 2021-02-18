Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Report Description

This report analyzes the automotive off-highway engine market by power output (30-100 hp, 100-400 hp, above 400 hp), by engine capacity (10 liter), by fuel type (diesel, gasoline & others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The automotive off-highway engine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of near about 9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The major players in automotive off-highway engine market include:

Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

Cummins Inc. (U.S.)

Deutz AG (Germany)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Volvo Group (Sweden)

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (India)

Deere & Company (U.S.)

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (U.K.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Massey Ferguson Limited (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of power output, the automotive off-highway engine market has been categorized into the following segments:

30-100 HP

100-400 HP

Above 400 HP

On the basis of engine capacity, the automotive off-highway engine market has been categorized into the following segments:

10 Liter

On the basis of fuel type, the automotive off-highway engine market has been categorized into the following segments:

Diesel

Gasoline

Others

On the basis of region, the automotive off-highway engine market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the World

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

