Global Tunnel Sensor Market research Report 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Tunnel Sensor Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the Global Tunnel Sensor Market 2020, details factors that can boost and restrain the market rise. In addition, a complete analysis on the COVID 19 impact on the tunnel sensor market is provided with the report. MRFR study shows that the tunnel sensor market can rise at 6.5% CAGR across the review period. In 2018, the tunnel sensor market value was recorded at USD 3,986.7 Mn. On the conclusion of the review period, the tunnel sensor market is expected to touch USD 6,074.8 Mn.

The rise in construction activities and increase in tunnel projects are chief factors that are expected to boost the expansion of the tunnel sensor market through the review period. The need for high precision in measuring the concentration of different gases and maintain the air quality and proper ventilation inside the tunnel is creating the demand for tunnel sensors, which can support the expansion of the market across the review period. The availability of modern technologies that support activities of tunnel sensors can impel the Tunnel Sensor Market rise through the review period.

Market Segmentation

The segment analysis of the global tunnel sensor market is done by services, solution, application, and connectivity.

The solution based segments of the global tunnel sensor market are air flow monitoring, visibility monitoring, filter monitoring, air quality monitoring, and fire monitoring, and others.

The services based tunnel sensor market segments are maintenance services, installation services, and consulting services.

The connectivity based segments of the global tunnel sensor market are wireless and wired.

The application based, the global tunnel sensor market segments are rail tunnels, road tunnels, and others. The rise in the utility of rail tunnels can support the market expansion.

Regional Analysis

The global market for tunnel sensor is estimated to grow at a staggering rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of the tunnel sensor market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

In APAC, the rise in development of tunnel facilities to boost connectivity of railways and roads is likely to support the expansion of the tunnel sensor market through the analysis period. The growing concern to prevent health and occupational hazards while constructing of using tunnels through mountains or underground, to check poor ventilation, can support the expansion of the market through the review period. Similarly, in North America and Europe, the rise in the need for safety measure to prevent the accumulation of toxic the tunnels can push the expansion of tunnel sensor market in these regions. Robust technical infrastructure in EU and America can support the expansion of the market across the study period. The surge in the demand for visibility maintenance across tunnels can fuel the growth of the tunnel sensor market in the US. In European region, the high rate of adoption tunnel sensors to track monitor vehicle temperatures for the prevention of road accidents can support the expansion of the market in the analysis period.

Key Players

Geonica (Spain), CODEL International Ltd (UK), SICK AG (Germany), Ecotech (Australia), Altech Corporation (US), DURAG GROUP (Germany), PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (US), Advance Technologies Asia (ATA) (Malaysia), Tunnel Sensors Ltd (UK), SAGE Automation (Australia), and Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd (UK) are some notable companies operating in the tunnel sensor market, listed by MRFR. The shift in the focus of these players in new launches and diversification of existing product portfolio can favor the market.

